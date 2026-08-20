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Black Queens to face Ecuador in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 play-off opener - See full fixtures

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:29 - 20 August 2026
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Ghana’s Black Queens will face Ecuador in their opening FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 play-off match, with qualification hinging on a strong group-stage performance.
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Ghana’s Black Queens will begin their bid to return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a crucial opening clash against Ecuador in the 2027 Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament.

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The six-team play-off tournament is scheduled to run from November 24 to December 5, with the participating nations competing for just two spots in the final phase of the qualification process.

Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador before facing either Uzbekistan or Chinese Taipei in their second group match. The Black Queens will then conclude the group stage against Papua New Guinea.

The fixtures present a challenging route for Ghana, with every game carrying significant consequences in the race for a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ghana Black Queens’ 2027 World Cup Play-Off Fixtures

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Black Queens of Ghana

  • Matchday 1: Ghana 🇬🇭 vs Ecuador

  • Matchday 2: Ghana vs Uzbekistan 🇺🇿/Chinese Taipei

  • Matchday 3: Papua New Guinea 🇵🇬 vs Ghana

The Black Queens earned their place in the play-off tournament after defeating Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in the WAFCON 2026 play-in round.

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The victory kept Ghana’s World Cup hopes alive after the Black Queens suffered a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Malawi at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

With only two qualification spots available from the six-team play-off tournament, Ghana will have little room for error. The Black Queens must finish among the top two teams in their group to progress to the final phase.

The final phase will provide another major test, with qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be decided through a single knockout match.

Winning that decisive encounter would secure Ghana’s return to the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2007.

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