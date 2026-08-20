'I’ve been treated unfairly and targeted — Chidimma Adetshina speaks after court postpones deportation case

South African-Nigerian beauty queen Chidinma Adetshina has spoken publicly about the emotional toll of her prolonged legal battle over her right to remain in South Africa, saying she believes she has been unfairly targeted.

The dispute dates back to 2024, when Adetshina faced questions over her eligibility to compete in the Miss South Africa pageant because of her family background. She was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs later raised allegations of fraud and identity theft involving her mother's documentation. However, officials acknowledged that Adetshina was an infant at the time of the alleged irregularities and could not have been involved.

Amid intense public scrutiny and controversy surrounding her participation, Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa competition. She subsequently represented Nigeria at Miss Universe Nigeria, where she was crowned, before going on to finish as first runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Her South African identity documents were later withdrawn, with authorities subsequently pursuing legal proceedings relating to her immigration status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following her latest appearance at the Cape Town Regional Court, Adetshina addressed supporters and the media outside the court, expressing her concerns about how the matter has been handled.

She said;

I believe that I have been treated unfairly and targeted, and there has been an attempt to make me an example. But my message is not going to be one out of anger

Rather than responding with hostility, the beauty queen called for her case to be determined by South Africa's legal framework rather than public opinion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also urged South Africans to uphold the principle of Ubuntu and reject xenophobia and misinformation when dealing with matters involving foreigners and citizenship.

She added;

South Africa is governed by the rule of law, and we should not allow xenophobia and misinformation to determine how people are going to be treated

READ MORE:10 Guinness World Records currently held by Ghanaians 2026

Adetshina also expressed gratitude to her family, lawyers and supporters for standing by her throughout the lengthy legal process. She maintained that she has co-operated with the authorities and complied with the requirements of the proceedings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her latest court appearance did not bring a final resolution to the matter. The case has been adjourned, with judgment on her immigration status now expected on February 27, 2027.

The development means Adetshina's legal uncertainty over her status in South Africa will continue into 2027, nearly three years after the controversy first emerged.