Benjamin Asare to receive $38K car after winning Best Domestic Player award

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare will receive a $38,000 car after being named the Black Stars’ Best Domestic Player.

Hearts of Oak's safest pair of hands, Benjamin Asare, is set to receive a brand-new car valued at $38,000 after being named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars.

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Benjamin Asare wins the Black Stars’ Best Domestic Player award.

He will receive a brand-new car worth $38,000.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper featured in three World Cup matches.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku announced the reward during the GFA’s 32nd Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday.

The prize was announced in the presence of Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, with the award recognising Asare’s outstanding contribution to the Black Stars.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper impressed during Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars advanced to the knockout stage.

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Asare was the only Ghana Premier League player selected for Ghana’s World Cup squad and featured in three of the team’s four matches.

He also produced a notable performance against eventual bronze medallists England, keeping a clean sheet as Ghana secured a goalless draw.