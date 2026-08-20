Bolga Girls SHS: 2 watchmen arrested over alleged sexual assault of special needs student

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed an alleged sexual assault involving a student of Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School, with two school watchmen arrested and interdicted over the incident.

Two Bolga Girls SHS watchmen arrested over alleged sexual assault.

Both suspects have been interdicted and handed to Police.

GES investigations are ongoing.

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The GES said the two suspects were arrested and handed over to the Police for further investigation after receiving a report of the alleged assault.

According to the Service, preliminary information indicates that the student involved is a special needs student who is on medication.

The GES said the alleged incident occurred after the student reportedly suffered a relapse and required medical attention.

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Two Bolga Girls SHS watchmen arrested over alleged sexual assault.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 20, 2026, and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at the GES, Management said it had "received a disturbing report of an alleged sexual assault involving a student of Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School, perpetrated by two watchmen of the school."

The Service said the two watchmen have also been interdicted with immediate effect as investigations continue.

"As an initial step, the two watchmen were arrested and handed over to the Police for further investigation. In addition, Management has interdicted them with immediate effect," the statement said.

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The GES said the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are still being investigated and that appropriate action would be taken once the process is completed.

"Thorough investigations into the matter are currently ongoing. Based on the outcome of the investigations, Management will apply the appropriate sanctions in accordance with the GES Code of Conduct and the laws of Ghana," it said.

The Service has also issued a warning to its staff, stressing the responsibility of employees to protect students and maintain professional standards.

"Management cautions all staff of the Service to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and to protect the safety, dignity and wellbeing of every student," the GES said.

It further stressed that any conduct that puts students at risk would not be tolerated.

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"Management further cautions that the Service will not tolerate any conduct that compromises the safety and wellbeing of students," the statement added.

The GES assured parents, guardians and the public that the matter is receiving serious attention as the Police and relevant authorities continue their investigations.

"Management assures parents, guardians and the general public that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves," the Service said.

The alleged incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety and protection of students in boarding schools, particularly vulnerable students who may require additional care and supervision.