Gov't increases mini stadia project from 6 to 10 in major boost for Ghana football

The government has revised its plan to construct mini stadia in Ghana's newly created regions, increasing the number from six (6) to ten (10), Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has announced.

Government has increased its planned mini stadia from six (6) to 10, according to Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams.

The facilities will include gyms and other sporting infrastructure, with contracts expected to be awarded soon.

Adams said the expansion will create better spaces for footballers and other athletes to develop their talents.

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Speaking at the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) 32nd Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday, August 20, Adams said President John Dramani Mahama had reviewed the initial plan and expanded it to cover more regions.

The facilities will be constructed in Western North, Oti, Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah, North East, Upper East, Upper West, Volta and another region, bringing the total to 10.

Adams said the facilities would include additional sporting infrastructure, including gyms, and that the Finance Minister had already issued commencement authorisation.

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Gov't increases mini stadia project from 6 to 10 in major boost for Ghana football

"The Finance Minister has issued commencement authorisation and we are going through the processes to get these contracts awarded and they will move to site immediately," he said.

He said the investment was intended to create better spaces for footballers and other athletes to develop their talents.

"We are creating better play space for our footballers and other athletes to be able to perform," Adams added.

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The Sports Minister also called for a shift from simply funding existing problems towards investing in long-term football development.

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"Government funding must help football grow and not simply help football to survive," he said.

Adams proposed functional regional and zonal development centres connecting school football, academies, courts and regional competitions to a national high-performance system.

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"They do not have to begin as expensive monuments," he said. "They must begin as functional development environments with quality pitches, qualified coaches, sports science, medical screening, video analysis, player data, and structured talent camps."

He also announced plans to strengthen anti-doping education across football, stressing that players should understand prohibited substances, supplement risks, medication and testing responsibilities from an early age.

Sports-and-Recreation-Minister-Kofi-Adams

"We do not only want to develop better footballers, we must develop informed, healthy, and clean athletes," he said.

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Adams further urged the GFA and other stakeholders to focus on measurable outcomes, including stronger clubs, improved youth development, increased revenues and greater competitiveness in Africa.