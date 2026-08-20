Foreign-based players cannot mask Ghana’s weak domestic football – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams has urged the GFA to strengthen Ghana’s domestic football system and reduce reliance on foreign-based players for the Black Stars.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to strengthen the country’s domestic football system and avoid becoming overly dependent on players developed abroad.

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Speaking as the special guest of honour at the GFA’s 32nd Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday, August 20, the minister stressed that the success of Ghana’s national teams must be built on a strong and sustainable domestic football structure.

Mr Adams acknowledged the achievements of Ghanaian players plying their trade overseas but cautioned that their success should not hide weaknesses within the local football system.

"Yes, we should celebrate every Ghanaian excelling abroad, but we must never allow foreign-based talent to become an excuse for a weak domestic ecosystem," he said.

The Sports Minister emphasised the importance of the Ghana Premier League and other domestic competitions in producing talent and football professionals capable of driving the growth of the sport.

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"A strong league must produce players, coaches, referees, administrators, football intelligence, commercial value and excitement," he added.

Ghana has continued to rely heavily on foreign-based players for its senior national team, making the development of the domestic football ecosystem a key issue for the country’s long-term football ambitions.

Mr Adams argued that a stronger domestic league would not only improve the quality of players available to the Black Stars but also create opportunities for coaches, referees, administrators and other professionals within the football industry.