Kofi Adams rejects claims of political interference in Black Stars selection

Ghana Sports Minister Kofi Adams has denied claims of government interference in Black Stars player selection, insisting that choosing players remains the responsibility of the national team coach.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has rejected claims that government officials influence Black Stars player selection, insisting that squad decisions belong to the head coach.

Adams said the role of the Sports Ministry is to support football development and work with the Ghana Football Association, not to choose players for the national team.

His comments come after Ghana’s early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked debate over team selection and technical decisions.

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Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has dismissed claims that government officials influence player selection for the Ghana national football team, insisting that squad selection is solely the responsibility of the head coach.

His comments come amid renewed public debate following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars were knocked out in the Round of 32 after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

According to Joynews, he made this clarification in an interview on Joy FM's News Night on Monday, July 6. Adams stressed that neither the Sports Ministry nor the government has a role in deciding which players are called up to the national team.

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"You have a duty to let them know that the work of a minister is not to select players," he said.

The Minister explained that the government's responsibility is to work with the Ghana Football Association on broader football administration, including the appointment of a national team coach, but that technical decisions remain the coach's responsibility.

"The work of a minister is to work with the FA to appoint a coach who has a responsibility to make sure he selects the players; that's why he is paid. That's why we have the FA, that's why we have the coach," Adams stated.

He argued that allowing politicians to choose players would undermine the authority of the technical team and remove accountability from the coach.

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The Minister’s comments come on the back of criticism from sections of the football public over some of the selection decisions made during Ghana's World Cup campaign.

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