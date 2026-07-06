Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends as Spain stun Portugal with late winner

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal in Dallas, becoming the first team in tournament history to keep six consecutive clean sheets.

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La Roja dominated much of the contest, creating the better chances through Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo, but Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa produced several important saves to keep the scores level. Portugal also threatened through Cristiano Ronaldo and Nuno Mendes, with Mendes striking the crossbar before half-time.

The second half remained tightly contested, with both sides struggling to find a breakthrough despite Spain's continued pressure. As extra time loomed, substitute Mikel Merino emerged as the hero in stoppage time, racing onto a perfectly weighted pass from Ferran Torres before calmly finishing past Costa.

Portugal pushed for a late equaliser, but Spain held firm to secure another clean sheet and a place in the last eight. The result also extended Portugal's wait for consecutive World Cup knockout-stage victories, a feat they have not achieved since 2006.