Full FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 play-off preliminary phase draw and fixtures

Full draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament, including Ghana’s fixtures, groupings, dates and qualification path.

The draw for the preliminary phase of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament has been held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, with the six participating teams learning their opponents for the opening stage of the qualification battle.

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The draw has produced three first-round fixtures, with Ghana facing Ecuador, while Uzbekistan take on Papua New Guinea and Chinese Taipei meet South Africa.

The six teams will compete in a nine-match preliminary phase, with each nation playing three matches. At the end of the preliminary phase, the teams that finish first and second in their respective groups will advance to the final phase.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Draw

Group 1

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Ghana

Ecuador

Papua New Guinea

Group 2

South Africa

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Chinese Taipei

Uzbekistan

Full Preliminary-Phase Fixtures

Matchday 1

Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 vs Papua New Guinea

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Chinese Taipei vs South Africa

Ghana 🇬🇭 vs Ecuador

Ghana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Fixtures

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Fixtures

When will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Offs be played?

The nine-match preliminary phase will take place during the international window from November 24 to December 5, 2026.

The teams that finish first and second in the preliminary phase will advance to the final phase, which is scheduled for the international window from February 23 to March 6, 2027.

The final phase will determine which teams secure qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

FIFA will confirm the venues, exact match dates and kick-off times in due course.