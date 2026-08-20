Full FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 play-off preliminary phase draw and fixtures
The draw for the preliminary phase of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament has been held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, with the six participating teams learning their opponents for the opening stage of the qualification battle.
The draw has produced three first-round fixtures, with Ghana facing Ecuador, while Uzbekistan take on Papua New Guinea and Chinese Taipei meet South Africa.
The six teams will compete in a nine-match preliminary phase, with each nation playing three matches. At the end of the preliminary phase, the teams that finish first and second in their respective groups will advance to the final phase.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Draw
Group 1
Ghana
Ecuador
Papua New Guinea
Group 2
South Africa
Chinese Taipei
Uzbekistan
Full Preliminary-Phase Fixtures
Matchday 1
Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 vs Papua New Guinea
Chinese Taipei vs South Africa
Ghana 🇬🇭 vs Ecuador
Ghana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Fixtures
When will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Offs be played?
The nine-match preliminary phase will take place during the international window from November 24 to December 5, 2026.
The teams that finish first and second in the preliminary phase will advance to the final phase, which is scheduled for the international window from February 23 to March 6, 2027.
The final phase will determine which teams secure qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.
FIFA will confirm the venues, exact match dates and kick-off times in due course.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament will provide the final opportunity for the participating nations to keep their qualification hopes alive, with Ghana aiming to return to the global stage for the first time since 2007.