Full list of major financial rewards announced at 32nd GFA congress
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a major financial and incentive package for clubs, players, coaches and former national team stars as part of measures to support the development of Ghana football.
The package was unveiled during the GFA’s 32nd Ordinary Congress, with significant rewards announced for clubs competing in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Women’s Premier League (WPL) and Division One League.
Under the new package, each Ghana Premier League club will receive GH¢1 million, while the winner of the 2026/27 GPL season will receive GH¢3 million.
The GFA has also introduced special vehicle rewards for the champions of the 2026/27 domestic league competitions.
The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League champions will receive a JAC vehicle valued at US$33,000, while the Women’s Premier League champions will receive a JAC vehicle worth US$29,000.
GFA financial rewards for 2026/27 season
Each GPL club: GH¢1 million
GPL champions: GH¢3 million
2026/27 GPL champions: JAC vehicle worth US$33,000
2026/27 WPL champions: JAC vehicle worth US$29,000
Best GPL Player: US$5,000
Best WPL Player: US$5,000
GPL Coach of the Season: US$5,000
WPL Coach of the Season: US$5,000
Best Domestic Black Stars Player: JAC vehicle worth US$38,000
Division One League clubs: GH¢16.24 million support package
Each WPL club: GH¢100,000
The GFA also announced a support package for former national team players, who will benefit from a US$200,000 programme spread over four years.
The financial incentives are expected to provide greater support to clubs while improving competitiveness and rewarding outstanding performances across Ghana’s domestic football competitions.
The GFA’s latest measures form part of broader efforts to strengthen the domestic football ecosystem and provide increased financial backing to clubs, players and other key stakeholders in Ghana football.