The Ghana Education Service has postponed the opening of its 2027 teacher recruitment portal from November 23 to Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

GES has postponed the opening of its teacher recruitment portal from November 23 to November 25, 2026.

The recruitment is for teachers expected to begin work in 2027.

The Service says further details will be communicated to prospective applicants.

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has postponed the opening of its teacher recruitment portal, which was scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026.

In a notice, Management of the GES announced that the portal will now open on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, for the recruitment of teachers expected to begin work in 2027.

The Service did not provide a reason for the latest postponement but indicated that further details would be communicated to the public in due course.

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"Management apologises for any inconvenience caused, and appreciates the patience of all, especially prospective applicants," the notice stated.

The latest announcement comes after Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed on November 21 that the recruitment portal would open on November 23, following an earlier delay caused by technical difficulties.

The Minister had explained that the process was initially expected to begin on Friday, November 20, but had to be postponed because of technical challenges.

Prospective applicants are therefore expected to wait until Wednesday, November 25, for the portal to open.

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