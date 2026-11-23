Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has opened up about his diagnoses with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder following his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko, detailed in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, as he opens up about his mental health struggles in an upcoming Netflix documentary according to reports from TMZ.

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Tyson Fury diagnosed with schizophrenia. https://t.co/7purv48Fhl https://t.co/9EGCiNSQmk — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2026

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The 38-year-old British boxer also discusses his struggles with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder in the feature-length documentary titled TYSON FURY, which is scheduled for release on November 27.

Fury said his mental health deteriorated after defeating Klitschko in Germany in November 2015 to become heavyweight champion, leaving him struggling with anxiety and hearing voices in his head.

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He recalled seeking help from a psychiatrist in London after struggling to cope with his condition..

His wife, Paris Fury, also spoke about his diagnosis in the documentary, describing him as a mild schizophrenic.

Fury's struggles became particularly difficult in 2016, when he was admitted to hospital with what was initially suspected to be a heart attack. Doctors later told his wife that he had suffered an anxiety attack.

The boxer subsequently stepped away from the sport for almost three years, during which he battled weight gain, alcohol addiction and other personal challenges.

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He eventually returned to boxing and rebuilt his career, defeating Deontay Wilder in December 2018 to win the WBC heavyweight title. He later became a two-time world heavyweight champion.

Fury suffered the first defeats of his professional career in 2024, losing twice to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

His mental health journey is one of the major subjects explored in the Netflix documentary, which features interviews with Fury, his wife and his father, John Fury.