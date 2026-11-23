National Service Personnel, law student arrested over sextortion of two ladies

National Service Personnel, law student arrested over sextortion of two ladies

National Service Personnel, law student arrested over sextortion of two ladies

The CSA has arrested two 22-year-old men over separate sextortion cases involving a 16-year-old student and an 18-year-old woman.

The CSA has arrested two 22-year-old men in separate sextortion cases involving a 16-year-old student and an 18-year-old woman.

Both suspects face charges under Section 66(2) of the Cybersecurity Act, which carries 10 to 25 years' imprisonment upon conviction.

The CSA has urged young people to be cautious online and report suspected sexual exploitation to its 292 hotline.

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The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), working with other law enforcement agencies, has arrested two 22-year-old men in separate cases of sexual extortion involving a 16-year-old Senior High School student and an 18-year-old woman.

Both suspects face charges under Section 66(2) of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which provides for a prison sentence of between 10 and 25 years upon summary conviction.

In the first case, a 22-year-old law student was arrested in Accra on November 13, 2026, over the alleged online sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old female student.

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According to the CSA, the victim met the suspect on Snapchat about a year ago. During their conversations, he allegedly requested nude images from her in exchange for money.

After receiving the images, the suspect allegedly threatened to publish the videos on social media unless the girl sent him money.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old National Service Personnel was arrested in Accra on November 15, 2026, over the alleged sextortion of his 18-year-old estranged girlfriend.

The Authority said the suspect had recorded sexual encounters between them and allegedly used the videos to blackmail her into continuing the relationship.

He reportedly threatened to publish the recordings online if she refused to remain with him.

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What the law says about sextortion in Ghana

Section 66 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), criminalises threatening to distribute another person's private or intimate images or videos with the intention of harassing, intimidating, coercing or exerting undue influence on the person.

The provision also covers threats intended to extort money or force a victim into unwanted sexual activity.

Under Section 66(2), a person found guilty of the offence is liable, upon summary conviction, to imprisonment for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years.

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The Act also addresses indecent images involving children.

Section 62 criminalises the production and possession of indecent images of a child in a computer system or electronic storage medium. A person convicted under the provision faces a fine of between 2,500 and 5,000 penalty units, or imprisonment of between five and 10 years.

CSA warns young people about online sexual exploitation

Following the arrests, the CSA urged the public, particularly young people, to exercise caution when interacting with strangers online.

The Authority also advised people to avoid taking and sharing intimate photographs and videos.