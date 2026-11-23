President John Dramani Mahama has revealed ambitious plans for Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary in 2027, featuring multi-day cultural events, major road repairs, and city beautification projects across Accra and regional capitals.

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined plans for Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations in 2027, including multi-day activities, cultural events, road improvements and landscaping projects in Accra and other regional capitals.

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President Mahama addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York

The President said the celebrations would go beyond the traditional March 6 ceremony, with activities planned before and after the anniversary to showcase Ghana’s history, achievements and challenges since independence.

In a video, Mahama said several world leaders had expressed interest in attending the celebrations because of Ghana’s historical significance as the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence from colonial rule.

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“Many world leaders have expressed a wish to come for the event because of Ghana's prominence in terms of being the first to break away from colonialism. So we'll expect a lot of heads of state coming to join us for the celebration,” he said.

He, however, noted that the committee responsible for organising the anniversary was yet to submit its report outlining the proposed format of the celebrations.

“The committee is yet to present its report as to what form the celebration will take, but it's not just going to be a day's event,” he added.

Mahama said the programme could include cultural activities highlighting Ghana’s journey since independence.

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“I'm sure it will be a celebration over a period, and there will be many activities, leading up to the events and after. So maybe cultural events, you know, showcasing Ghana. I mean what our successes have been since independence. We've had our setbacks, but we've also had successes, and so we need to showcase all that,” he said.

Beyond the celebrations, the President announced plans to improve the appearance of Accra and other regional capitals ahead of the anniversary.

The works in Accra include road repairs, repairs to damaged pavements and broken slabs, as well as landscaping to improve the city's appearance.

Mahama said the beautification programme would not be limited to the capital, as other regional capitals would also be encouraged to improve their public spaces and road networks.

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“We've started a program for beautifying the city. You can notice that we are fixing some of the road networks and remarking them nicely. We're going to fix the pavements, the broken slabs, and all that, and then we're going to do landscaping around the city. To, you know, give it a facelift, but it's not only going to be Accra,” he revealed.

He added that selected roads in each regional capital would also receive attention.

The regional capitals are going to be encouraged to do face lifts. We're going to do a few kilometers of roads in every regional capital so that we give it a much better outlook than it has been.

Ghana will mark 70 years of independence on March 6, 2027.