Advertisement

FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:04 - 08 October 2026
The FBI has arrested or detained more than 130 people in Ghana in a crackdown on an alleged international scam operation that has so far been linked to nearly $10 million in identified losses.
Advertisement

  • More than 130 people have been arrested or detained in Ghana in an FBI-led scam centre operation.

  • The operation has identified nearly $10 million in losses and 89 victims, with more than 300 devices seized.

  • The crackdown forms part of the FBI’s global Operation Blackout targeting international scam networks.

Advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the operation in a post on X on October 8, describing it as the latest action under Operation Blackout, a global campaign targeting scam centres accused of defrauding American citizens.

“OPERATION BLACKOUT: this FBI’s global scam center fraud demolition. Another takedown this week out of Ghana,” Patel said.

Also Read: Stolen cars, romance scams, 6 other things that could get you in trouble with the FBI

FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
Advertisement

According to Patel, the operation has so far identified 89 victims and resulted in the seizure of more than 300 electronic devices.

“Nearly $10 million in identified losses so far - 89 victims identified - 130+ individuals arrested or detained (including victims who will be repatriated to home country) - 300+ devices seized,” he said.

Patel noted that not everyone detained was allegedly involved in the scams, as some of those identified were victims who are expected to be repatriated to their home countries.

Also Read: Top African countries notorious for romance fraud

FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
Advertisement

The FBI director said the investigation remains ongoing, adding that the scam compounds target Americans and have caused significant financial harm.

“These scam compounds target American citizens and destroy lives,” Patel said, adding that the FBI is “crushing them in every corner of the world”.

FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses

Also Read: Top African countries notorious for romance fraud

The latest operation adds to previous international efforts involving Ghanaian authorities to tackle cyber-enabled fraud. In a 2025 pan-African cybercrime operation coordinated by INTERPOL, Ghanaian authorities arrested 68 people, seized 835 devices and identified 108 victims, with losses estimated at US$450,000. US$70,000 was recovered.

Advertisement

Ghana has also cooperated with US authorities in individual fraud investigations. In July 2026, a Ghanaian national was extradited to the United States to face allegations of defrauding more than 80 elderly Americans of over $8 million through romance fraud schemes.

Patel said Operation Blackout has so far resulted in roughly $17 billion being seized, hundreds of alleged scammers arrested and thousands of trafficked workers freed.

Also Read: Top Ghanaian club to shutdown with owner arrested by FBI over alleged internet fraud

The FBI also says its international teams work with law enforcement partners to disrupt transnational scam networks and recover funds linked to victims.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Granit Xhaka will wear the No 34 shirt at Sunderland, as he has done at all of his previous clubs. Photograph: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC/Getty Images
Sports
08.10.2026
Granit Xhaka handed £136,265 suspended fine for using fake COVID-19 certificate
The History of the UAE: From Desert Tribes to Global Hub
News
08.10.2026
Full list: 22 countries in the world with no personal income tax
FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
News
08.10.2026
FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Entertainment
08.10.2026
‘I publicly acknowledge and accept him’ – Adwoa Safo backs Akofena as Kantanka family, Kristo Asafo leader
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.
Sports
08.10.2026
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah breaks silence on CID investigation, explains why he will 'not' appear before Parliament
Africa Cup Of Nations Final match between Senegal and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)
Sports
08.10.2026
CAS hearing opens today in Morocco-Senegal AFCON final dispute as decision could take weeks