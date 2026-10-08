FBI arrests over 130 alleged scammers in Ghana, uncovers nearly $10m in losses
More than 130 people have been arrested or detained in Ghana in an FBI-led scam centre operation.
The operation has identified nearly $10 million in losses and 89 victims, with more than 300 devices seized.
The crackdown forms part of the FBI’s global Operation Blackout targeting international scam networks.
FBI Director Kash Patel announced the operation in a post on X on October 8, describing it as the latest action under Operation Blackout, a global campaign targeting scam centres accused of defrauding American citizens.
“OPERATION BLACKOUT: this FBI’s global scam center fraud demolition. Another takedown this week out of Ghana,” Patel said.
According to Patel, the operation has so far identified 89 victims and resulted in the seizure of more than 300 electronic devices.
“Nearly $10 million in identified losses so far - 89 victims identified - 130+ individuals arrested or detained (including victims who will be repatriated to home country) - 300+ devices seized,” he said.
Patel noted that not everyone detained was allegedly involved in the scams, as some of those identified were victims who are expected to be repatriated to their home countries.
The FBI director said the investigation remains ongoing, adding that the scam compounds target Americans and have caused significant financial harm.
“These scam compounds target American citizens and destroy lives,” Patel said, adding that the FBI is “crushing them in every corner of the world”.
The latest operation adds to previous international efforts involving Ghanaian authorities to tackle cyber-enabled fraud. In a 2025 pan-African cybercrime operation coordinated by INTERPOL, Ghanaian authorities arrested 68 people, seized 835 devices and identified 108 victims, with losses estimated at US$450,000. US$70,000 was recovered.
Ghana has also cooperated with US authorities in individual fraud investigations. In July 2026, a Ghanaian national was extradited to the United States to face allegations of defrauding more than 80 elderly Americans of over $8 million through romance fraud schemes.
Patel said Operation Blackout has so far resulted in roughly $17 billion being seized, hundreds of alleged scammers arrested and thousands of trafficked workers freed.
The FBI also says its international teams work with law enforcement partners to disrupt transnational scam networks and recover funds linked to victims.
OPERATION BLACKOUT: this FBI’s global scam center fraud demolition. Another takedown this week out of Ghana: -Nearly $10 million in identified losses so far -89 victims identified -130+ individuals arrested or detained (including victims who will be repatriated to home country) -300+ devices seized Investigation is ongoing. These scam compounds target American citizens and destroy lives - and this @FBI is crushing them in every corner of the world. More to come. Operation Blackout totals so far: -Roughly $17 BILLION seized -Hundreds of alleged scammers arrested -Thousands of trafficked workers freed -10,000+ Americans warned before losing their money -$670 MILLION in estimated losses prevented— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 8, 2026
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