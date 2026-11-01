Speeding drivers to receive video evidence of offences under new MTTD system starting from today

Speeding drivers to receive video evidence of offences under new MTTD system starting from today

Speeding drivers to receive video evidence of offences under new MTTD system starting from today

Ghana's MTTD has officially launched TraffiTech-GH, a digital traffic enforcement system using camera technology to detect speeding and send electronic violation notices straight to vehicle owners' phones.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has launched its TraffiTech-GH digital traffic enforcement system, which uses cameras to detect speeding offences and sends electronic violation notices to vehicle owners’ phones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The system, which became operational on Sunday, November 1, 2026, is initially targeting speeding at locations identified as prone to road crashes.

The MTTD’s Director of Education, Research and Training, ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, said preparations for the rollout had been completed.

“We are set, everything is ready, and we are taking off,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How TraffiTech-GH will work

Under the new system, cameras mounted in police vehicles and on tripods will capture vehicles exceeding prescribed speed limits.

The MTTD will review the footage and send electronic violation notices via text message to the phone numbers of vehicle owners registered with the department.

The notices will carry the sender identification GPS MTTD and include a link allowing recipients to view video evidence of the alleged offence, together with the date, time and location of the incident.

ACP Obeng said vehicle owners who receive the notices would have 14 days to either pay the prescribed fine or contest the alleged offence in court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that the digital enforcement system would allow police to collect evidence without necessarily stopping motorists, impounding their vehicles or taking them to police stations and motor courts.

TraffiTech-GH will operate alongside the existing manual enforcement system. However, the department intends to reduce roadside arrests for speeding offences detected using handheld radar guns.

ACP Obeng stressed that the new system was specifically designed to tackle speeding and would not replace manual enforcement of other traffic offences.

Transport operators oppose rollout

Advertisement

Advertisement

The launch comes amid opposition from commercial transport operators, who have threatened to suspend services nationwide from November 1 in protest against the planned implementation of the system.

ACP Obeng said the MTTD had engaged transport stakeholders and undertaken public education ahead of the rollout.

He added that some operators had welcomed the digital approach because it could reduce the inconvenience of drivers being arrested and taken to police stations and courts over speeding offences.

Speed limits under TraffiTech-GH

At the initial stage, the system will focus on motorists who exceed the prescribed speed limits for different road categories.

The thresholds outlined by the department are:

Towns: 50 kilometres per hour (km/h)

Highways: 90 km/h

Motorways: 100 km/h

The introduction of TraffiTech-GH marks a shift towards technology-driven traffic enforcement, with the MTTD seeking to improve compliance with speed limits and address road crashes.