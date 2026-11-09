Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí wins 2026 Golden Boy award

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí has won the 2026 Golden Boy award following a phenomenal year for club and country. The 19-year-old played a vital role in Barcelona's La Liga title run and Spain's World Cup triumph in 2026.

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí has been named the winner of the 2026 Golden Boy award, recognising him as the best Under-21 player at a European club over the past year.

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🚨🌕 OFFICIAL: Pau Cubarsí wins the Golden Boy Award as European Best Young Player 2026. https://t.co/EGWXmEaCFg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2026

The 19-year-old Spanish international was announced as the winner on Monday, November 9, at an event in Sassuolo, Italy, organised by Tuttosport, which has presented the award since 2003.

Cubarsí beat 24 other finalists to claim the honour after an outstanding year with Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

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His achievement follows an impressive 2025/26 campaign in which he established himself as a regular in Barcelona's defence, making 48 appearances, including 45 starts.

He also helped Barcelona win the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup during the 2025/26 season.

At international level, Cubarsí played a key role in Spain's successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. He featured in all eight matches, playing every minute as Spain won the tournament after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

His performances earned him the FIFA Young Player Award. The Golden Boy award was introduced by Tuttosport in 2003 and is given to the best footballer under the age of 21 playing for a club in Europe.

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Spain s Pau Cubarsi is awarded the FIFA Young Player award after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cubarsí becomes the fifth Barcelona player to win the award, following Lionel Messi, Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

He also becomes only the second defender to receive the honour, after Matthijs de Ligt won it in 2018.