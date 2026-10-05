Pau Cubarsí leads race, Diomande close behind as full list of 25 Golden Boy finalists is revealed

The 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award have been announced, with Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí leading a list featuring Europe’s brightest young football talents.

Pau Cubarsí leads the 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award.

Barcelona have three finalists, while Real Madrid also have three players on the list.

The winner will be selected by 50 European football journalists and announced in November.

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The 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award have been announced, with Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi considered one of the leading contenders after another impressive year at club and international level.

Pau Cubarsi

The list was unveiled by Tuttosport, which has organised the award since 2003. It recognises the best Under-21 player competing in European football.

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Cubarsí helped Barcelona win major domestic honours and was also part of Spain’s successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he was named the tournament's best young player.

He is joined on the final list by Barcelona teammates Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, giving the Spanish club three representatives. Real Madrid also have three finalists namely Yan Diomande, Endrick and Franco Mastantuono.

Yan Diomande

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Endrick

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Another name attracting attention is Ayyoub Bouaddi, who switched his international allegiance from France to Morocco earlier this year and later joined Manchester City from Lille. He was part of Morocco's 2026 World Cup squad.

The winner will be chosen by an international jury of 50 football journalists from across Europe, with the winner expected to be announced in November.

Last year's award was won by Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué, while previous winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal, the 2024 winner, cannot win the award again under the Golden Boy rules.

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2026 Golden Boy finalists

Player Nationality Club Pau Cubarsí Spain Barcelona Ayyoub Bouaddi Morocco Manchester City Warren Zaïre-Emery France Paris Saint-Germain Yan Diomande Côte d’Ivoire Real Madrid Luka Vušković Croatia Brighton Victor Froholdt Denmark Porto Myles Lewis-Skelly England Arsenal Rayan Brazil Bournemouth Jorrel Hato Netherlands Chelsea Lennart Karl Germany Bayern Munich Estêvão Brazil Chelsea Endrick Brazil Real Madrid Junior Kroupi France Bournemouth Gianluca Prestianni Argentina Benfica Konstantinos Karetsas Greece Borussia Dortmund Saïd El Mala Germany Cologne Jon Martín Spain Real Sociedad Marc Bernal Spain Barcelona Kerim Alajbegović Bosnia and Herzegovina Juventus Finn Jeltsch Germany Stuttgart Charalampos Kostoulas Greece Brighton Joane Gadou France Borussia Dortmund Franco Mastantuono Argentina Real Madrid Rodrigo Mora Portugal Roma Xavi Espart Spain Barcelona