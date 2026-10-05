Advertisement

Pau Cubarsí leads race, Diomande close behind as full list of 25 Golden Boy finalists is revealed

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:17 - 05 October 2026
Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and Yan Diomande
Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and Yan Diomande
The 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award have been announced, with Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí leading a list featuring Europe’s brightest young football talents.
Advertisement

  • Pau Cubarsí leads the 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award.

  • Barcelona have three finalists, while Real Madrid also have three players on the list.

  • The winner will be selected by 50 European football journalists and announced in November.

Advertisement

The 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award have been announced, with Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi considered one of the leading contenders after another impressive year at club and international level.

READ ALSO: Croatia, Burkina Faso, Real Madrid women thrashed by 7 goals: Here are the biggest scorelines over the weekend

Pau Cubarsi
Pau Cubarsi

The list was unveiled by Tuttosport, which has organised the award since 2003. It recognises the best Under-21 player competing in European football.

Advertisement

Cubarsí helped Barcelona win major domestic honours and was also part of Spain’s successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he was named the tournament's best young player.

He is joined on the final list by Barcelona teammates Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, giving the Spanish club three representatives. Real Madrid also have three finalists namely Yan Diomande, Endrick and Franco Mastantuono.

Yan Diomande
Yan Diomande

READ ALSO: GFA reveals why Carlos Queiroz left Black Stars coaching role

Endrick
Endrick
Advertisement

Another name attracting attention is Ayyoub Bouaddi, who switched his international allegiance from France to Morocco earlier this year and later joined Manchester City from Lille. He was part of Morocco's 2026 World Cup squad.

The winner will be chosen by an international jury of 50 football journalists from across Europe, with the winner expected to be announced in November.

Last year's award was won by Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué, while previous winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal. 

Lamine Yamal, the 2024 winner, cannot win the award again under the Golden Boy rules.

READ ALSO: Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke ready to coach Black Stars - Reports

Advertisement

2026 Golden Boy finalists

Player

Nationality

Club

Pau Cubarsí

Spain

Barcelona

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Morocco

Manchester City

Warren Zaïre-Emery

France

Paris Saint-Germain

Yan Diomande

Côte d’Ivoire

Real Madrid

Luka Vušković

Croatia

Brighton

Victor Froholdt

Denmark

Porto

Myles Lewis-Skelly

England

Arsenal

Rayan

Brazil

Bournemouth

Jorrel Hato

Netherlands

Chelsea

Lennart Karl

Germany

Bayern Munich

Estêvão

Brazil

Chelsea

Endrick

Brazil

Real Madrid

Junior Kroupi

France

Bournemouth

Gianluca Prestianni

Argentina

Benfica

Konstantinos Karetsas

Greece

Borussia Dortmund

Saïd El Mala

Germany

Cologne

Jon Martín

Spain

Real Sociedad

Marc Bernal

Spain

Barcelona

Kerim Alajbegović

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Juventus

Finn Jeltsch

Germany

Stuttgart

Charalampos Kostoulas

Greece

Brighton

Joane Gadou

France

Borussia Dortmund

Franco Mastantuono

Argentina

Real Madrid

Rodrigo Mora

Portugal

Roma

Xavi Espart

Spain

Barcelona

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
President John Dramani Mahama
News
05.10.2026
Pres. Mahama pardons 863 convicts to mark Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary
Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and Yan Diomande
Sports
05.10.2026
Pau Cubarsí leads race, Diomande close behind as full list of 25 Golden Boy finalists is revealed
Kidney health
Lifestyle
05.10.2026
10 signs that may mean your kidneys are not working properly
LilWin
Entertainment
05.10.2026
'Do you think we are unwise?'- LilWin defends bloggers over behind-the-scenes content from his
GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles imported into Ghana, new date to be announced
News
05.10.2026
GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles imported into Ghana, new date to be announced
Donald Trump (left) and President John Dramani Mahama (right)
News
05.10.2026
Ghana received $140m in US foreign assistance in 2025: Full breakdown