Pau Cubarsí leads race, Diomande close behind as full list of 25 Golden Boy finalists is revealed
Pau Cubarsí leads the 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award.
Barcelona have three finalists, while Real Madrid also have three players on the list.
The winner will be selected by 50 European football journalists and announced in November.
The 25 finalists for the 2026 Golden Boy award have been announced, with Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi considered one of the leading contenders after another impressive year at club and international level.
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The list was unveiled by Tuttosport, which has organised the award since 2003. It recognises the best Under-21 player competing in European football.
Cubarsí helped Barcelona win major domestic honours and was also part of Spain’s successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he was named the tournament's best young player.
He is joined on the final list by Barcelona teammates Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, giving the Spanish club three representatives. Real Madrid also have three finalists namely Yan Diomande, Endrick and Franco Mastantuono.
Another name attracting attention is Ayyoub Bouaddi, who switched his international allegiance from France to Morocco earlier this year and later joined Manchester City from Lille. He was part of Morocco's 2026 World Cup squad.
The winner will be chosen by an international jury of 50 football journalists from across Europe, with the winner expected to be announced in November.
Last year's award was won by Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué, while previous winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal.
Lamine Yamal, the 2024 winner, cannot win the award again under the Golden Boy rules.
2026 Golden Boy finalists
Player
Nationality
Club
Pau Cubarsí
Spain
Barcelona
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Morocco
Manchester City
Warren Zaïre-Emery
France
Paris Saint-Germain
Yan Diomande
Côte d’Ivoire
Real Madrid
Luka Vušković
Croatia
Brighton
Victor Froholdt
Denmark
Porto
Myles Lewis-Skelly
England
Arsenal
Rayan
Brazil
Bournemouth
Jorrel Hato
Netherlands
Chelsea
Lennart Karl
Germany
Bayern Munich
Estêvão
Brazil
Chelsea
Endrick
Brazil
Real Madrid
Junior Kroupi
France
Bournemouth
Gianluca Prestianni
Argentina
Benfica
Konstantinos Karetsas
Greece
Borussia Dortmund
Saïd El Mala
Germany
Cologne
Jon Martín
Spain
Real Sociedad
Marc Bernal
Spain
Barcelona
Kerim Alajbegović
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Juventus
Finn Jeltsch
Germany
Stuttgart
Charalampos Kostoulas
Greece
Brighton
Joane Gadou
France
Borussia Dortmund
Franco Mastantuono
Argentina
Real Madrid
Rodrigo Mora
Portugal
Roma
Xavi Espart
Spain
Barcelona
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The 25 FINALISTS for the 2026 Golden Boy award! 💎🌟 🇪🇸 Pau Cubarsí 🇲🇦 Ayyoub Bouaddi 🇫🇷 Warren Zaïre-Emery 🇨🇮 Yan Diomande 🇭🇷 Luka Vušković 🇩🇰 Victor Froholdt 🏴 Myles Lewis-Skelly 🇧🇷 Rayan 🇳🇱 Jorrel Hato 🇩🇪 Lennart Karl 🇧🇷 Estêvão 🇧🇷 Endrick 🇫🇷 Junior Kroupi 🇦🇷 Gianluca Prestianni 🇬🇷 Konstantinos Karetsas 🇩🇪 Saïd El Mala 🇪🇸 Jon Martín 🇪🇸 Marc Bernal 🇧🇦 Kerim Alajbegović 🇩🇪 Finn Jeltsch 🇬🇷 Charalampos Kostoulas 🇫🇷 Joane Gadou 🇦🇷 Franco Mastantuono 🇵🇹 Rodrigo Mora 🇪🇸 Xavi Espart— Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) October 5, 2026