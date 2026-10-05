GFA reveals why Carlos Queiroz left Black Stars coaching role

FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

The GFA says Carlos Queiroz was concerned about Ghana’s lack of a dedicated Black Stars training base before leaving his role as head coach.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed that Ghana’s lack of football infrastructure was one of the key concerns that contributed to Carlos Queiroz’s departure as Black Stars head coach.

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GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum disclosed that the Portuguese coach was particularly concerned about the absence of a dedicated training base for the national team.

The GFA confirmed on October 1 that it had mutually parted ways with the 73-year-old coach, bringing an end to his brief tenure following Ghana’s disappointing start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Speaking about the reasons behind Queiroz’s departure, Asante Twum said the former Portugal and Iran coach was surprised that the Black Stars did not have a permanent camp or dedicated facility where the team could train.

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"One of the reasons why Carlos Queiroz has left his role is the lack of infrastructure in the country," he told Kessben FM.

"Carlos Queiroz was surprised to find out that the Black Stars do not have a camp base where the team trains.

He complained that it was the first time he had seen a national team without a camp base.

"He was disappointed to find out that where the team plays is the same place the team trains. He believes that it affects the team and does not help in getting a proper pitch."

GFA explains Black Stars’ infrastructure challenges

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Asante Twum further explained that Ghana’s limited number of approved stadiums had contributed to the challenges surrounding the Black Stars’ training arrangements.

"The situation is that we have only one approved stadium, and he gave a scientific basis for his reasons," he said.

Queiroz’s concerns come against the backdrop of wider discussions about the state of football infrastructure in Ghana, particularly the facilities available to the senior national team.

The Black Stars have frequently had to use match venues for training, with the lack of suitable and approved facilities limiting the options available to the technical team.

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Following Queiroz’s departure, the GFA has established a five-member committee to oversee the search for his replacement.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the Sports Ministry on October 9, as the football authorities begin the process of identifying a new coach for the Black Stars.

Ghana will return to action in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers in October when the Black Stars face Somalia in a double-header, with both matches scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars are seeking to secure qualification for the 2027 tournament after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, ending Ghana’s long-standing run of appearances at the continental showpiece.