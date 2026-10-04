'Kurt Okraku should resign' - Alhaji Grusah threatens to expose GFA boss’ "secrets" after Black Stars poor performances

King Faisal FC owner Karim Grusah has called for GFA president Kurt Okraku to resign following Ghana’s poor start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Karim Grusah has called on Kurt Okraku to resign as GFA president after Ghana's two opening AFCON qualifying defeats.

Ghana lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire and 4-2 to The Gambia, leaving the Black Stars without a point in Group C.

Carlos Queiroz has since left the Black Stars job, with Ghana forming a five-member committee to recommend his replacement.

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King Faisal FC owner Alhaji Karim Grusah has called on Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku to resign, blaming the current leadership for the Black Stars’ recent struggles.

Grusah’s call comes after Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, losing 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké before surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium. The results left Ghana without a point from their first two Group C matches.

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Speaking to Citi Sports, Grusah did not hold back in his criticism of the GFA leadership.

“The GFA president should resign. He should stop the FIFA threats, he’s a liar. I know his secrets, I'll send it to the Ministry,” Alhaji Grusah said.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

His comments come at a difficult time for Ghana football as the Black Stars are facing early pressure in their bid to return to the AFCON after missing the 2025 tournament in Morocco. Both defeats for the Black Stars have triggered calls for changes to the technical set-up.

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🎥 🇬🇭 “Kurt Okraku must resign as GFA President. FIFA cannot do anything, so he should stop those threats. I know all the secrets.” — Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah. #CitiSports https://t.co/77zxM08IiH — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) October 3, 2026

So far, the GFA and Carlos Queiroz mutually agreed to terminate the contract following the poor start to the qualifiers.

READ ALSO: Meet the 5 member committee tasked to recommend the next Black Stars coach

Queiroz had been reappointed in September after initially taking charge in April and leading Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He managed Ghana in seven matches in 2026, winning only once.

The GFA and Ministry of Sports and Recreation have since formed a five-member committee chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe to assess and recommend the next Black Stars coach. The committee has been given until October 9, 2026, to submit its report.

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