The University of Ghana has defended accommodation fees charged by UGEL, explaining that commercial loan repayments and operational expenses necessitated a 15% fee increase for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The University of Ghana has defended the accommodation fees charged by the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL), explaining that the charges are necessary to cover construction loans, utility bills, maintenance, and other operational expenses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an official statement addressing recent developments involving UGEL and the Rent Control Department, the University said several of its residential facilities were constructed through commercial loans because public funding was insufficient to meet the growing demand for student accommodation.

The statement follows a confrontation during an inspection of some UGEL-managed residential facilities on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, which triggered public discussions about hostel fees, student accommodation conditions, and the role of the Rent Control Department.

Management expressed regret over the incident and indicated that the circumstances surrounding the confrontation would be reviewed.

"The University expects all persons acting on its behalf to conduct themselves with professionalism, courtesy, and respect, even in situations of disagreement."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The University also acknowledged the mandate of the Rent Control Department but maintained that concerns about UGEL-managed accommodation should be addressed through established institutional procedures and constructive engagement.

University of Ghana Explains UGEL Hostel Fee Increase

Explaining the reasons behind the accommodation charges, the university said UGEL is a wholly owned subsidiary established to undertake commercial activities on its behalf, including the provision of student accommodation.

It added that the UGEL-managed halls operate within the university's governance and regulatory framework under the University of Ghana Act, 2010 (Act 806), and the University of Ghana Statutes, 2024.

According to management, the UGEL residential facilities differ from traditional university halls because several of them were developed using commercial loans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university explained that the financial obligations associated with these facilities account for the accommodation charges imposed on students.

"Unlike the traditional halls, several UGEL residential facilities were constructed through commercial loans contracted to expand student accommodation at a time when public funding was inadequate. The fees charged therefore reflect debt repayment obligations, utilities, maintenance, and other operational costs."

For the 2026/2027 academic year, the university disclosed that it had reduced the proposed accommodation fee increase for standard four-bed rooms from 26 percent to 15 percent following consultations with student leadership.

Consequently, the annual accommodation fee for students occupying standard four-bed rooms in the four Diaspora halls increased from GH¢7,000 to GH¢8,050 per student.

Management insisted that its objective was not to make profits from students but to maintain affordable accommodation while ensuring that the residential facilities remain financially sustainable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The university does not exist to profit from its students."

The statement further explained that allowing the halls to accumulate unsustainable debts or face closure could eventually affect thousands of students who depend on on-campus accommodation.

University Acknowledges Poor Conditions in Some UGEL Halls

The university also addressed complaints about the conditions of some UGEL-managed residential facilities, particularly concerns relating to sanitation, maintenance, and other deficiencies.

Management acknowledged the concerns raised by students and assured residents that steps were being taken to improve the affected facilities.

"Students deserve safe, decent, and well-maintained accommodation, and we take complaints about sanitation, maintenance, and other deficiencies seriously."

According to the statement, renovation works have already commenced and are being carried out in phases.

The university explained that major rehabilitation projects are traditionally undertaken during long vacation periods when most residential halls are unoccupied.

However, changes to the academic calendar have shortened vacation periods, leaving less time for extensive maintenance and renovation works.

Management further noted that carrying out major construction activities while students are occupying the halls could expose residents to safety risks and unnecessary disruptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To address the situation, UGEL has been directed to prioritize urgent repairs, improve sanitation and pest control, and develop a phased program for rehabilitating facilities requiring substantial attention.

University of Ghana Raises Legal Questions Over Rent Control Authority

On the involvement of the Rent Control Department, the University said there are legal questions surrounding the applicability of the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), and the Rent Control Act, 1986 (P.N.D.C.L. 138), to student accommodation.

Management explained that the matter concerns the nature of the accommodation agreement between UGEL and students and should be resolved through the appropriate legal and institutional processes.

"The University believes that this matter should be clarified through the appropriate legal and institutional processes."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university nevertheless reaffirmed its commitment to respecting the rule of law and maintaining constructive engagement with the Rent Control Department and other relevant authorities.

GTEC to Engage Rent Control Department Over Tertiary Hostel Fees

The university welcomed an initiative by the minister for education to have the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) engage the Rent Control Department on the regulation of accommodation fees in tertiary institutions.

Management said it was prepared to participate in the discussions and provide relevant financial and operational information about its residential facilities to help determine fair and sustainable accommodation charges.

The University also pledged to continue consultations with student leadership, including the Students' Representative Council (SRC) and the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UG), on accommodation fees and conditions in the halls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It further assured students that they would be able to raise legitimate accommodation concerns without fear of victimization.

"Students are assured that they may raise legitimate concerns about their accommodation without fear of victimization."

Those experiencing genuine financial difficulties have been encouraged to seek assistance through the appropriate university channels, including UGEL itself and the Student Financial Aid Office.

Management concluded by reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of students and the provision of safe, decent, and reasonably priced accommodation.

The University also appealed to all parties involved in the dispute to exercise restraint and allow the relevant institutional processes to address the outstanding issues through mutual respect and constructive engagement.

Advertisement