Ecuadorian footballer Jhon Perlaza has received an eight-year ban after throwing a stone that severely injured assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez, requiring surgery and a 60-day recovery. The FEF is now asking FIFA to apply the sanction worldwide.

Ecuadorian footballer Jhon Perlaza has been handed an eight-year suspension from all football-related activities after throwing a stone that seriously injured an assistant referee during a third-tier league match.

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The Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) announced the disciplinary sanction on Wednesday, following an incident involving Perlaza during a match between his club, Club Ciudad de Yantzaza, and Club Rio Aguarico FC on October 17.

The incident occurred in the 96th minute of the encounter, when Perlaza threw a stone that struck assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez. The match was subsequently abandoned following the attack.

According to the FEF, the official sustained serious injuries that required surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

“The assistant referee suffered serious injuries that required surgery and a 60-day recovery period,” ‌Ecuador’s football ‌federation (FEF) said in a statement announcing the sanction on Wednesday.

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Following investigations into the incident, the federation's disciplinary committee found Perlaza responsible for physically assaulting a match official and imposed an eight-year ban, which will run until October 19, 2034.

“The disciplinary committee found the player responsible for physical aggression against a match official and suspended him for eight years from all football-related activity until October 19, 2034.

“In addition, the FEF will ask FIFA to extend this ⁠sanction worldwide.”

The federation also imposed financial penalties on Club Ciudad de Yantzaza, ordering the club to pay a $2,000 fine and an additional $4,369.73 to cover the injured assistant referee's medical expenses.

Club Ciudad de Yantzaza had earlier issued an apology following the incident, expressing regret over the attack and condemning all forms of violence in football.

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In a statement released on October 20, the club apologized to the refereeing team and supporters affected by the events during the abandoned fixture.

“As an institution, ⁠we categorically reject all acts of ⁠aggression, whether verbal or physical, both inside and outside sporting venues. We firmly believe that football should be a space of respect, coexistence, and ‌fair play,” they said.

The club also confirmed that Perlaza had been immediately dismissed after his involvement in the incident was established, stressing that he was no longer part of the team.

“Once the person responsible for this regrettable incident was identified, the institution made the decision ‌to ‌remove him immediately, and he is therefore no longer part of our club.”