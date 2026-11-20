Ghana's national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever semi-final spot at the Amputee Football World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Egypt.

Ghana's national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, has reached a historic milestone after securing their first-ever semi-final appearance at the Amputee Football World Cup.

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The Ghanaian side booked their place in the last four with an impressive 2-0 victory over Egypt in the quarter-finals, keeping their hopes of winning the global competition firmly alive.

Forward Muhammad Mubarik delivered a match-winning performance, scoring both goals to give Ghana a crucial victory over their North African opponents.

His brace proved decisive as the Black Challenge maintained their strong run in the tournament and secured a place among the final four teams competing for the world title.

The achievement marks a significant moment for Ghanaian amputee football, with the team reaching a stage of the competition they had never previously attained.

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Having overcome Egypt in the quarter-finals, the Black Challenge will now shift their attention to the semi-finals, where they will seek another victory to move within touching distance of becoming world champions.

The team's historic qualification also represents another proud moment for Ghanaian sports, as the players continue to showcase the country's talent and determination on the international stage.