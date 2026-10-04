Messi-less Argentina thrash Burkina Faso 7-0 amid controversy over travel plans and match revenue

Messi-less Argentina defeated Burkina Faso 7-0, but the friendly was overshadowed by a chaotic trip that saw Burkina Faso arrive in Buenos Aires only hours before kick-off.

Argentina thrashed Burkina Faso 7-0 at the Monumental, with five goals coming in the first half.

Burkina Faso arrived in Buenos Aires about five hours before kick-off after major travel problems and fielded a heavily changed squad.

Romain Molina raised allegations over the organisation and financial arrangements behind the friendly, while organiser Eurodata Sport said a technical problem with the original charter caused the disruption.

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Argentina cruised to a 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Saturday, October 3, but the result has been overshadowed by questions about the organisation of the friendly and the condition of the African side that arrived in Buenos Aires.

Scaloni's side produced a dominant display at the Estadio Monumental, scoring five times in the first half before adding two more after the break.

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Lautaro Martínez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nicolás Paz, Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone scored for Argentina, while Burkina Faso defender Moumouni Diallo scored an own goal.

The match was played without Lionel Messi, who was included in Argentina's squad for the team's next friendly against Benin on October 6, which is set to serve as his farewell international appearance.

The victory, however, came after an unusual build-up involving the Burkina Faso delegation.

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Burkina Faso had remained in Casablanca, Morocco, after their AFCON qualifying match against the Central African Republic because of problems with their planned flight to Argentina. The situation became uncertain enough that the friendly was in doubt.

Argentine 🇦🇷 – Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 incertain : les Étalons coincés au Maroc A moins de 48 heures de la rencontre amicale à Buenos Aires, la sélection du Burkina Faso n’a toujours pas bougé du Maroc où elle disputait sa deuxième rencontre qualificative à la CAN contre la Centrafrique. En cause, des problèmes d’organisation, notamment du vol à destination de l’Argentine. Vainqueurs péniblement des Fauves ce lundi (0-1), les Étalons sont retournés à leur hôtel de Casablanca avec l’esprit tourné vers cet amical prestigieux contre l’Albiceleste prévu ce week-end. Devant partir tranquillement cette semaine pour Buenos Aires, la sélection n’a cependant toujours pas décollé. Pourtant, à deux reprises, les joueurs avaient fait leurs bagages mais ont dû rebrousser chemin à cause d’un problème lié au vol. La fédération argentine veut payer le moins possible Comme face à la Mauritanie en mars dernier, la Fédération argentine a mandaté une société (Eurodata Sport Ltd) gérée par Jairo Pachon, un agent de match FIFA, pour s'occuper des rencontres amicales contre des formations africaines. Si l’AFA prend à sa charge l’hébergement, les frais et le voyage de l’équipe adverse, elle ne donne aucune prime de participation ou même une partie des revenus générés par la rencontre. « C’est pour ça qu’ils visent des sélections africaines moyennes ou peu fortunées qui vont accepter les conditions car c’est l’Argentine en face », souffle un officiel d'une fédération contactée par l'Albiceleste pour un amical. Désireuse de maximiser les profits, la fédération argentine procède à travers la société mandatée à une réduction des coûts, principalement pour le voyage. Les conditions proposées à la Mauritanie était donc les suivantes : un vol commercial (le moins cher possible). Or, les Mourabitounes avaient refusé vu le nombre d'heures de voyage et avait pris à leur charge un vol privé ; l’AFA remboursant après coup à la fédération mauritanienne les prix des billets du vol commercial qui étaient d’une valeur inférieure au charter loué pour l’occasion. Refus de s’entraîner Mécontents des défaillances d’organisation (qui dépassent les conditions de vol) et du manque de planification alors que le contrat signé pour ce match date de trois semaines, les Étalons ont refusé de s’entraîner alors que le sélectionneur, Amir Abdou, le souhaitait. Cette tension grandissante est également palpable en Argentine où la fédération ne veut surtout pas d’un couac vu les rentrées d’argent promises, véritable but de ces rencontres où l’AFA empoche tout et les fédérations africaines, de la Mauritanie au Burkina Faso en passant par le Bénin qui doit jouer à Buenos Aires le 6 octobre pour la dernière de Messi, rien. Reste à voir désormais si un compromis de dernière minute sera trouvé pour éviter l’annulation de la partie prévue dans moins de quarante-huit heures... — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) October 2, 2026

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According to Romain Molina, the players had faced repeated problems with their travel arrangements and some refused to make the trip because of organisational and financial issues.

The situation eventually led to changes to the Burkina Faso squad, with several senior players refusing to travel and younger players being brought in. Burkina fielded 13 uncapped players according to reports.

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The delegation eventually arrived in Buenos Aires, only around five hours before kick-off, after a flight of almost 12 hours.

Romain Molina also questioned the way the match was arranged and alleged that financial and organisational disputes contributed to the problems.

Molina also alleged that participating African federations were not receiving a share of the revenue generated by the matches, while the Argentine side covered travel, accommodation and other basic expenses.

Other reports also indicate that the original charter flight scheduled for Burkina Faso developed a technical fault, forcing the organisers to arrange another aircraft which forced some Burkina Faso players subsequently choose not to travel because of accumulated fatigue.

Pour éviter un forfait, le Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 a envoyé des U23 pour compenser les départs de pas mal de joueurs de l'équipe A Les Étalons doivent atterrir vers 13h15 à Buenos Aires après quasiment 12 heures de vol et joueront à 19h (heure locale) Les jambes risquent d'être lourdes... — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) October 3, 2026