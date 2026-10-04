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Messi-less Argentina thrash Burkina Faso 7-0 amid controversy over travel plans and match revenue

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:30 - 04 October 2026
Messi-less Argentina defeated Burkina Faso 7-0, but the friendly was overshadowed by a chaotic trip that saw Burkina Faso arrive in Buenos Aires only hours before kick-off.
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  • Argentina thrashed Burkina Faso 7-0 at the Monumental, with five goals coming in the first half.

  • Burkina Faso arrived in Buenos Aires about five hours before kick-off after major travel problems and fielded a heavily changed squad.

  • Romain Molina raised allegations over the organisation and financial arrangements behind the friendly, while organiser Eurodata Sport said a technical problem with the original charter caused the disruption.

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Argentina cruised to a 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Saturday, October 3, but the result has been overshadowed by questions about the organisation of the friendly and the condition of the African side that arrived in Buenos Aires.

Scaloni's side produced a dominant display at the Estadio Monumental, scoring five times in the first half before adding two more after the break.

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READ ALSO: ‘It’s not over yet’ - 2 Black Stars players break silence after Ghana’s 4-2 loss to The Gambia

Lautaro Martínez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nicolás Paz, Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone scored for Argentina, while Burkina Faso defender Moumouni Diallo scored an own goal. 

The match was played without Lionel Messi, who was included in Argentina's squad for the team's next friendly against Benin on October 6, which is set to serve as his farewell international appearance.

The victory, however, came after an unusual build-up involving the Burkina Faso delegation.

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Burkina Faso had remained in Casablanca, Morocco, after their AFCON qualifying match against the Central African Republic because of problems with their planned flight to Argentina. The situation became uncertain enough that the friendly was in doubt.

READ ALSO: Meet the 5 member committee tasked to recommend the next Black Stars coach

According to Romain Molina, the players had faced repeated problems with their travel arrangements and some refused to make the trip because of organisational and financial issues.

The situation eventually led to changes to the Burkina Faso squad, with several senior players refusing to travel and younger players being brought in. Burkina fielded 13 uncapped players according to reports.

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The delegation eventually arrived in Buenos Aires, only around five hours before kick-off, after a flight of almost 12 hours.

Romain Molina also questioned the way the match was arranged and alleged that financial and organisational disputes contributed to the problems.

READ ALSO: Pape Thiaw emerges as Black Stars coaching candidate - Reports

Molina also alleged that participating African federations were not receiving a share of the revenue generated by the matches, while the Argentine side covered travel, accommodation and other basic expenses.

Other reports also indicate that the original charter flight scheduled for Burkina Faso developed a technical fault, forcing the organisers to arrange another aircraft which forced some Burkina Faso players subsequently choose not to travel because of accumulated fatigue.

The result gives Argentina hope to ride on the back of this victory in their preparations ahead of Tuesday's farewell match for Messi.

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