‘It’s not over yet’ - 2 Black Stars players break silence after Ghana’s 4-2 loss to The Gambia

Jerome Opoku and Felix Afena-Gyan have apologised to Ghana supporters and urged them to remain behind the Black Stars after the 4-2 defeat to The Gambia.

Jerome Opoku and Felix Afena-Gyan have broken their silence after Ghana's 4-2 defeat to The Gambia.

Afena-Gyan scored Ghana's second goal as the Black Stars surrendered a 2-0 lead in Accra.

The defeat contributed to Carlos Queiroz's departure, with Ghana now searching for a new Black Stars coach.

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Black Stars players Jerome Opoku and Felix Afena-Gyan have broken their silence after Ghana's disappointing 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

READ ALSO: Meet the 5 member committee tasked to recommend the next Black Stars coach

The two players took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologise to Ghanaians and ask for continued support following the loss at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

Ghana took control of the game after taking a 2-0 lead, with Ernest Nuamah and Felix Afena-Gyan putting the Black Stars ahead.

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However, The Gambia made an unexpected comeback, scoring 4 goals to leave Ghana without a point after the first two Group C matches.

Opoku, who was involved in the game, acknowledged the difficult period the team is going through.

He wrote:

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“A difficult couple of weeks . We will learn and turn it around . Stick with us, not over yet Ghana people”

A difficult couple of weeks . We will learn and turn it around . Stick with us 🇬🇭 #notoveryet GP pic.twitter.com/BlH5779hiP — Jerome Opoku (@JeromeOpoku3) October 2, 2026

Afena-Gyan, who scored Ghana's second goal, also apologised to supporters and promised the team would continue fighting.

He wrote:

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We failed you, and we share your disappointment. But this isn’t the end of our journey. We’ll learn, rise again, and keep fighting to make Ghana proud

We failed you, and we share your disappointment. But this isn’t the end of our journey. We’ll learn, rise again, and keep fighting to make Ghana proud🇬🇭💪#GodIsHere pic.twitter.com/led4te4FlS — Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) October 2, 2026

The defeat was the second consecutive loss for the Black Stars in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, having earlier lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

The Black Stars therefore finished the first two rounds of Group C without a point, putting pressure on the team ahead of the remaining qualifiers. The defeat also marked the end of Carlos Queiroz's second spell as Black Stars head coach.

The Ghana Football Association and the Portuguese coach agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent. Queiroz managed Ghana in seven matches during his 2026 spell, recording just one victory. That win came against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The GFA and Ministry of Sports and Recreation have since formed a five-member committee to assess and recommend the next Black Stars coach. The committee, chaired by Fred Pappoe, has until October 9, 2026 to submit its report.