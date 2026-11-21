Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings demands climate justice for Africa at COP31 – ‘We didn’t come here to beg’

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings demands climate justice for Africa at COP31 – ‘We didn’t come here to beg’

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings demands climate justice for Africa at COP31 – ‘We didn’t come here to beg’

Ghana’s Environment Minister, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, delivered a strong message at COP31 in Antalya, insisting that Africa is not seeking charity but demanding climate justice and fair financial support from developed nations.

Ghana’s Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called on developed countries to take responsibility for the impact of their activities on Africa, insisting that the continent deserves climate justice and adequate funding.

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Speaking at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, she said African countries were not at the summit to seek charity but to demand what was rightfully theirs.

We didn't come here to beg, we came here to claim what is rightfully ours for our people who are suffering the brunt of anthropogenic activities of developed countries that they are now being asked to pay for in ways that they never asked, she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also criticised what she described as so-called just transitions, arguing that the proposed arrangements were not necessarily fair to African countries.

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“We're being asked to engage in so-called just transitions which are anything but just,” she said.

She argued that African communities had suffered significantly from the effects of activities largely associated with developed countries and deserved better treatment in global climate negotiations.

The people of Africa, those who have suffered the most as a result of what has been going on due to the activities mostly of developed countries, deserve better, she added.

The minister said she and other African representatives were at the conference to speak for people affected by climate change and ensure that the negotiations produced concrete outcomes.

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“And we're here to be a voice for them and we're here to declare that we will not allow this to be another talk show,” she said.

Her remarks came as COP31 negotiations faced disagreements over climate finance and fossil fuels. A revised draft agreement released during the talks removed references to fossil fuels that had appeared in an earlier version, drawing criticism from countries pushing for stronger commitments to move away from coal, oil and gas.

African negotiators have repeatedly called for developed countries to provide the financial support needed by vulnerable nations to address climate impacts and implement their climate commitments.