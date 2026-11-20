Ghanaian university lecturers have submitted a petition to Parliament advocating for an increase in the compulsory retirement age from 60 to 70.

Ghanaian university lecturers are petitioning for the compulsory retirement age for academics to be raised from 60 to 70.

They argue that lengthy doctoral training delays academics’ careers and that retaining experienced lecturers would benefit research, postgraduate supervision and mentorship.

The petition proposes a committee to examine the policy change, while supporters say retaining senior academics could also create opportunities for younger lecturers through mentorship and improved staffing.

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University lecturers in Ghana are calling for the compulsory retirement age for academics to be increased from 60 to 70, arguing that the current policy forces highly trained scholars to leave the classroom before the country has fully benefited from their expertise.

In a petition submitted to Parliament, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the lecturers highlighted the lengthy training required to become an academic, particularly the time spent pursuing doctoral qualifications.

They argued that doctoral studies alone can take between six and eight years, meaning many lecturers begin their substantive academic careers much later than professionals in other fields.

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Speaking on Starr Midday News, Dr Kaminta Besse, one of the petitioners, said academics do not have the same career timelines as workers in professions where people can enter the workforce after obtaining a first degree.

“There is an extended period of time beyond undergraduate study that a lecturer will require to be trained,” he explained.

Dr Besse believes raising the retirement age to 70 would allow universities and the country to benefit more fully from the investment made in training academics.

He also pointed out that universities already allow professors to remain in service until age 70, arguing that the arrangement should not be restricted to academics who attain professorial status.

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According to him, promotion to professorship is largely determined by factors such as research output and years of service, rather than an entirely different level of formal education.

The petition also outlines the benefits of retaining experienced academics, including strengthening research capacity, improving postgraduate supervision, mentoring younger lecturers and filling staffing gaps in specialised academic fields.

Addressing concerns that extending the retirement age could limit employment opportunities for younger academics, Dr Besse argued that universities should focus on improving teaching capacity rather than simply maintaining a particular staff headcount.

He cited growing class sizes as an example of the pressure facing universities, recalling that classes in his department had increased from about 20 students when he was a student to at least 150 when he returned as a lecturer.

“If 150 students are taught by the same one lecturer, how are you going to ensure the same level of quality?” he asked.

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He proposed that universities consider engaging multiple lecturers to teach the same course and dividing large student populations into smaller groups of between 30 and 50.

He believes such an arrangement could create more employment opportunities for younger academics while allowing experienced professors to contribute through teaching and mentorship.

Dr Besse added that the petition proposes the establishment of a committee to examine the practical considerations involved in changing the retirement policy.

The proposal comes amid broader discussions about the quality of higher education, staffing levels and the retention of experienced academic professionals in Ghana’s universities.