Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest life expectancy: 2026 rankings
Life expectancy at birth is an important measure of a population’s health and living conditions. It estimates how long a newborn is expected to live if current age-specific mortality rates remain unchanged throughout their lifetime.
The indicator also provides insight into factors such as access to healthcare, sanitation, nutrition, public health services and general living standards.
According to the 2026 rankings published by Worldometer, using estimates from the United Nations Population Division, the global average life expectancy at birth is 73.8 years for both sexes combined.
Women have a higher life expectancy than men worldwide. The global average stands at 76.4 years for females, compared with 71.2 years for males, representing a difference of 5.2 years.
Countries with the highest life expectancy globally
The 2026 rankings cover 237 countries and territories, with the highest figures recorded mainly in Europe and East Asia.
Monaco leads the global table with an average life expectancy of 86.7 years, followed by San Marino at 86 years and Hong Kong at 85.9 years. Japan and South Korea complete the top five.
The five global leaders are:
Monaco: 86.7 years (88.8 for females; 84.8 for males)
San Marino: 86.0 years (87.4 for females; 84.5 for males)
Hong Kong: 85.9 years (88.5 for females; 83.2 for males)
Japan: 85.1 years (88.2 for females; 82.1 for males)
South Korea: 84.6 years (87.5 for females; 81.6 for males)
Africa’s leading countries by life expectancy
Africa’s average life expectancy at birth is 64.4 years, comprising 66.5 years for females and 62.3 years for males. This is 9.4 years below the global average.
However, the continental figure does not reflect the differences between individual countries. Several African nations record life expectancy figures considerably higher than the regional average, with six of the top 10 exceeding the global benchmark of 73.8 years.
Tunisia ranks first among sovereign African countries, with an average life expectancy of 77.1 years. It is followed by Algeria, at 76.9 years, while Cabo Verde occupies third place with 76.6 years.
The rankings also show that women have a higher life expectancy than men in all 10 countries. Seychelles, Mauritius and Cabo Verde are among the island nations featuring in the continental top 10.
The table below lists the 10 sovereign African countries with the highest life expectancy in 2026, according to the 2026 rankings published by Worldometer, including their global positions and figures for females and males.
10 African countries with the highest life expectancy
Global rank
Country
Both sexes
Females
Males
103
Tunisia
77.1
79.7
74.6
105
Algeria
76.9
78.3
75.5
112
Cabo Verde
76.6
79.7
73.4
119
Morocco
75.9
78.1
73.7
125
Mauritius
75.4
78.6
72.5
127
Libya
75.2
77.8
72.7
146
Seychelles
73.3
77.0
70.4
158
Egypt
72.2
74.4
70.0
175
São Tomé and Príncipe
70.3
74.3
66.7
180
Botswana
69.6
72.2
67.0
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