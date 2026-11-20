Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest life expectancy: 2026 rankings. Image via niussp.org

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest life expectancy: 2026 rankings. Image via niussp.org

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest life expectancy: 2026 rankings

According to the 2026 rankings, Africa's average life expectancy stands at 64.4 years, yet several nations outpace the global average. Tunisia leads the continent with 77.1 years, followed closely by Algeria and Cabo Verde.

Life expectancy at birth is an important measure of a population’s health and living conditions. It estimates how long a newborn is expected to live if current age-specific mortality rates remain unchanged throughout their lifetime.

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The indicator also provides insight into factors such as access to healthcare, sanitation, nutrition, public health services and general living standards.

According to the 2026 rankings published by Worldometer, using estimates from the United Nations Population Division, the global average life expectancy at birth is 73.8 years for both sexes combined.

Aslo Read: 10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

Hospital staff attend to newborn babies in Misato City in Japan. Yamaguchi Haruyoshi/Corbis via Getty Images

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Women have a higher life expectancy than men worldwide. The global average stands at 76.4 years for females, compared with 71.2 years for males, representing a difference of 5.2 years.

Countries with the highest life expectancy globally

Countries with the highest life expectancy globally

The 2026 rankings cover 237 countries and territories, with the highest figures recorded mainly in Europe and East Asia.

Monaco leads the global table with an average life expectancy of 86.7 years, followed by San Marino at 86 years and Hong Kong at 85.9 years. Japan and South Korea complete the top five.

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The five global leaders are:

Monaco: 86.7 years (88.8 for females; 84.8 for males) San Marino: 86.0 years (87.4 for females; 84.5 for males) Hong Kong: 85.9 years (88.5 for females; 83.2 for males) Japan: 85.1 years (88.2 for females; 82.1 for males) South Korea: 84.6 years (87.5 for females; 81.6 for males)

Africa’s leading countries by life expectancy

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Globe in green leaves with map of Africa in view [Photo: Nothing Ahead]

Africa’s average life expectancy at birth is 64.4 years, comprising 66.5 years for females and 62.3 years for males. This is 9.4 years below the global average.

However, the continental figure does not reflect the differences between individual countries. Several African nations record life expectancy figures considerably higher than the regional average, with six of the top 10 exceeding the global benchmark of 73.8 years.

Tunisia ranks first among sovereign African countries, with an average life expectancy of 77.1 years. It is followed by Algeria, at 76.9 years, while Cabo Verde occupies third place with 76.6 years.

The rankings also show that women have a higher life expectancy than men in all 10 countries. Seychelles, Mauritius and Cabo Verde are among the island nations featuring in the continental top 10.

The table below lists the 10 sovereign African countries with the highest life expectancy in 2026, according to the 2026 rankings published by Worldometer, including their global positions and figures for females and males.

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy