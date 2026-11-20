Kwame Nkrumah's walking stick: The secret communication tool he used with his personal cameraman

Kwame Nkrumah's walking stick: The secret communication tool he used with his personal cameraman

Kwame Nkrumah's walking stick: The secret communication tool he used with his personal cameraman

Rev. Dr Chris Hesse reveals how Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, used his walking stick as a discreet communication signal during filming. The story is featured in Ben Proudfoot's new documentary, The Eyes of Ghana.

Rev. Dr Chris Hesse revealed that Kwame Nkrumah used his walking stick to communicate discreetly with him during filming.

Hesse served as Nkrumah’s personal cameraman, documenting Ghana’s independence era and the wider African liberation movement.

The documentary The Eyes of Ghana, directed by Ben Proudfoot, explores Hesse’s career and efforts to preserve his historical film archive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s independence, the leadership of its first president and Africa’s struggle for liberation were captured through the lens of one man whose work nearly disappeared from history. Decades later, veteran Ghanaian cinematographer Rev. Dr Chris Tsui Hesse is working to preserve that visual record for future generations.

His life and remarkable career took centre stage on Saturday, October 31, when The Eyes of Ghana, a feature-length documentary about Hesse and his work as the personal cameraman of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was screened at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

According to Rev. Dr Chris Tsui Hesse, Ghana’s first president had an unusual way of communicating with him, and it involved a walking stick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stick, which might have appeared to be an ordinary accessory, reportedly served as a discreet communication tool between the two men, helping Nkrumah signal when Hesse should film and when he should stop recording.

Hesse revealed this in The Eyes of Ghana, recalling how they developed confidential signals that allowed them to communicate without necessarily exchanging words.

Their relationship was built on trust, with Nkrumah relying on Hesse to document important moments and tell Ghana’s story through his camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling the responsibility Nkrumah placed on him, Hesse said the former president once told him: “My son, I'm depending on you as the filmmaker to tell the story.”

Hesse also spoke about the challenges he faced while documenting events, particularly when he was often the only Black cameraman in the room.

Oftentimes I was the only black cameraman in the room and I had to stand my ground and get the best angle, he said.

He further explained how the walking stick became part of their private communication:

Between me and Kwame Nkrumah, we grew certain confidential signs. He had a walking stick, not because he had a bad leg, we used the stick to talk. When he wanted me to film something I know, when he doesn't, I know, Hesse recounted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The signals helped Hesse understand when the president wanted him to capture a particular moment and when he should refrain from filming.

Their arrangement was more than a president giving instructions to a cameraman. It reflected a close working relationship that placed Hesse in the middle of some of the most significant moments in Ghana’s political history.

Who is Chris Hesse?

Rev. Dr Chris Tsui Hesse is a Ghanaian cinematographer and filmmaker

Rev. Dr Chris Tsui Hesse is a Ghanaian cinematographer and filmmaker who served as the personal cameraman to Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, during the 1950s and 1960s.

Born on August 29, 1932, Hesse developed an interest in cinema at an early age and eventually pursued a career in cinematography. His professional journey took a defining turn when he was assigned to work as Nkrumah’s personal cameraman, bringing him into the company of one of Africa’s most influential political figures.

The role gave Hesse the opportunity to document Nkrumah’s activities, Ghana’s independence era and the wider African liberation movement.

Through his camera, he recorded important political events, presidential engagements and encounters involving Nkrumah and other world leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the 1966 military coup that removed Nkrumah from power, much of the footage Hesse had recorded was destroyed. He managed to preserve more than 1,000 reels of film in a personal archive in London.

The documentary follows his efforts to recover, protect and preserve the historical recordings, which offer a rare visual account of an important period in Ghanaian and African history.

The Eyes of Ghana documentary

The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Chris Hesse, the 93-year-old personal cameraman of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story of Hesse’s work and his efforts to preserve the historical footage is told in The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary directed by Ben Proudfoot.

The film follows Hesse’s journey to rescue his extensive collection and make the archive accessible to a new generation. Ghanaian filmmaker Anita Afonu is also involved in efforts to bring the collection to public attention.

The archive contains footage documenting Ghana’s independence era, Nkrumah’s leadership and the wider African liberation movement. Much of it remained unseen for decades, making its preservation and digitisation an important part of the documentary’s story.

Beyond the historical footage, The Eyes of Ghana gives audiences an opportunity to hear Hesse’s personal recollections of working closely with Nkrumah, including the unusual communication arrangement involving the former president’s walking stick.

The documentary offers a glimpse into a significant period in Ghana’s history through the eyes of the man who was behind the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement