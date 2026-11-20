Crown Energy on the Catwalk: Lush Hair Ghana steals the Spotlight at Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2026

Crown Energy on the Catwalk: Lush Hair Ghana steals the Spotlight at Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2026

Crown Energy on the Runway: Lush Hair Ghana steals the Spotlight at Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2026

Lush Hair Ghana delivered a full-day showcase at Glitz Africa Fashion Week, taking over the runway with intricate braided crowns, sleek ponytails, and interactive guest activations.

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Across five days of style, artistry, and runway glamour at Glitz Africa Fashion Week (10–14 November), Lush Hair Ghana stepped onto one of West Africa’s premier fashion stages as the brand delivered a full-day showcase proving that hair and fashion are inseparable.

Lush Hair’s takeover began early backstage, where master stylists transformed raw extension bundles into intricate braided crowns, sleek architectural ponytails, and vibrant, textured silhouettes ahead of showtime.

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Throughout the venue, guests explored Lush Hair’s pop-up product stands, getting hands-on with the brand’s extension range, experiencing scalp consultations , and taking part in lively red-carpet vox pops and hair challenges.

The evening climaxed on the main stage during the nighttime runway showcase, where six models commanded the runway. Each hairstyle moved with effortless bounce, shine, and precision.

From bold colour pops to classic, clean-parted braids, the brand highlighted the versatility, softness, and sculptural strength of Lush Hair extension range.

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Supported by creator collaborations, and interactive guest activations, Lush Hair Ghana’s standout takeover at Glitz Africa Fashion Week serves as a bold reminder: when your crown is right, you own every room you walk into.