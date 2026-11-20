Ghanaian entrepreneur and socialite Michy has declared that she wants no further association with her former partner, dancehall musician Shatta Wale, as tensions between them over their son, Majesty, continue to escalate.

Michy has announced that she wants nothing more to do with her former partner, Shatta Wale, amid their latest public disagreement over their son, Majesty.

She disputed his claims about a 2025 court arrangement, insisted that Majesty had been attending boarding school and challenged the musician to take custody of their son if he wanted to.

The dispute began after Shatta Wale expressed concern about Majesty selling orange juice in the sun, prompting Michy to defend the business, which she said had generated GH¢115,000.

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The mother of one made her position known in a series of Snapchat posts, which were later shared by PLUZZ 899 FM on Facebook. Her comments followed Shatta Wale’s post on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in which he shared pictures of himself with Majesty and claimed that a court had granted him permission to see his son whenever he wanted in 2025.

The musician’s update came after Michy had challenged his remarks about Majesty’s juice-selling business, setting off another round of public exchanges between the former couple.

In one of her Snapchat posts, Michy responded directly to Shatta Wale’s account of spending time with their son. She questioned his claim, writing:

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Spent 1 day with you in the whole 2025 you say! And he told you not to tell me? Clap for yourself.

She also maintained that Majesty had been attending boarding school and rejected the musician’s assertion that a court had made a ruling concerning access to their son.

She stated;

There was also no court in 2025, please

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Michy further challenged Shatta Wale to take responsibility for seeking custody of Majesty if that was what he wanted, rather than continuing to discuss the matter publicly.

She added;

Simple task: go and take him, you still haven’t [...] Thought you want him so bad?

However, her strongest message appeared in a subsequent post, where she announced that she was ready to move on and wanted no further involvement with the musician.

Michy wrote;

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Moving forward, assume we never met. I want nothing to do with you

She also suggested that Shatta Wale should no longer have any reason to mention her, describing their past relationship as the “end of a very troublesome era.”

The latest disagreement follows comments Shatta Wale made in an interview about Majesty helping his mother sell orange juice in the sun at Aburi.

The musician said he felt hurt by seeing his son in that situation, prompting a response from Michy, who explained that the juice business was Majesty’s own idea.

She also revealed that the venture, known as Juice Bae, had generated GH¢115,000, pushing back against suggestions that the young boy was being forced to work.

Michy subsequently shared documents indicating that she was withdrawing from mediation proceedings involving the musician. Shatta Wale responded by posting photographs of himself with Majesty and telling critics to “choose the lies.”

The disagreement has brought renewed attention to the former couple’s co-parenting relationship and their differing accounts of Majesty’s involvement in the juice business.

Michy, whose real name is Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, is the founder of Juice Bae Ghana Limited. In early 2025, videos showing Majesty helping her sell fruit juice by the roadside gained widespread attention on social media.

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