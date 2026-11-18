The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Chris Hesse, the 93-year-old personal cameraman of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah

The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Chris Hesse, the 93-year-old personal cameraman of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah

IShowSpeed teams up with Obamas' Higher Ground to release The Eyes of Ghana on YouTube

American streamer and internet personality IShowSpeed has joined forces with Higher Ground, the production company established by former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, to make the Ghanaian documentary 'The Eyes of Ghana' available to viewers worldwide at no cost.

IShowSpeed has partnered with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, to release the Ghanaian documentary The Eyes of Ghana free on YouTube from November 17, 2026.

The 90-minute film tells the story of veteran cinematographer Chris Tsui Hesse, who documented Ghana's independence and served as personal cameraman to Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The documentary explores Hesse's efforts to preserve more than 1,000 reels of historical footage, with IShowSpeed's involvement expected to introduce Ghana's history to a wider, younger global audience.

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The 90-minute film is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, giving audiences free access without requiring a subscription or payment.

The announcement came after a livestream on Monday, November 16, during which IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., asked Barack Obama for permission to upload the documentary to his YouTube channel. Obama supported the idea, describing it as a good proposal, while the film's central figure, veteran Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Tsui Hesse, also agreed to the wider release.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Proudfoot, 'The Eyes of Ghana' documents the life and work of Hesse, who served as personal cameraman to Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Now 93, Hesse captured significant moments in Ghana's journey to independence from British colonial rule in 1957, as well as events connected to the wider African liberation movement.

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However, following the 1966 military coup that removed Nkrumah from power, much of the footage Hesse had recorded was destroyed. He managed to preserve more than 1,000 reels of film in a personal archive in London.

The documentary follows his efforts to recover, protect and preserve the historical recordings, which offer a rare visual account of an important period in Ghanaian and African history.

IShowSpeed joined the documentary as a producer after his widely followed tour of Africa earlier in 2026. With more than 62 million YouTube subscribers, his involvement has helped introduce the project to a much younger and wider online audience.

During the announcement, the streamer compared Hesse's work to an early form of livestreaming, drawing similarities between the cinematographer's efforts to document historical events and his own real-time broadcasts.

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The collaboration is also expected to attract viewers who may not ordinarily seek out historical documentaries, particularly younger audiences interested in discovering more about Ghana's past.

Before its planned YouTube release, 'The Eyes of Ghana' had been screened in more than 100 cinemas across North America, London and Accra.

Making the film available online marks another step towards expanding its reach, particularly among young Ghanaians and members of the African diaspora who may not have had the opportunity to watch it in cinemas.

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Produced by Breakwater Studios in partnership with Higher Ground, the documentary uses Hesse's personal archive to preserve and share the story of Ghana's independence, Kwame Nkrumah's leadership and a defining chapter in the continent's history.