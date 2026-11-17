Joeboy claims he no longer makes music for money, fame but for legacy

Joeboy has revealed that his approach to music has changed, saying financial rewards and public recognition are no longer his primary motivations.

Joeboy says he no longer makes music primarily for money or fame, but out of passion and a desire to build a lasting legacy.

The Nigerian singer believes he has already achieved success and considers his future musical projects an opportunity to leave a legacy.

He describes himself as naturally reserved, revealing that he was the quietest student in his secondary school class and never enjoyed public attention.

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The Baby hitmaker, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, said he considers himself successful and now views his continued involvement in music as an opportunity to build a lasting legacy.

Reflecting on his career and personal accomplishments, the singer explained that he has reached a point where he is content with what he has achieved. He added that his decision to keep creating music is driven by genuine love for the art rather than the pursuit of additional wealth or fame.

He said;

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The truth of the matter is, I’ve won in life. Any other thing I do is for legacy. I make music right now because I love making music, and not for extra money or attention

Joeboy also spoke about his reserved personality, revealing that he has never been comfortable being the centre of attention.

According to him, he was the quietest student in his secondary school class, and he believes his talent, rather than his desire for publicity, is what brought him into the public eye.

He added;

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I don’t even like attention. I was the quietest guy in my class in secondary school. The reason why you know me is because I’m good at what I do