December 2026 concerts in Ghana: Full list of shows, venues, dates and ticket prices

Ghana's festive-season entertainment calendar is already in full swing, with some major events having taken place and several more concerts lined up across Accra between November and December 2026.

Ghana's 2026 festive-season concert calendar is already under way, with Tidal Rave having taken place on November 14 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. The festival featured Davido, Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Smoke, Lasmid and Mr Drew.

Several major concerts are still scheduled across Accra, including Olivetheboy's Olive Experience, KiDi's Crazyworld, Black Sherif's Zaama Disco, Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert and King Promise's 5 Star Show.

Ticket prices range from free admission to premium packages costing up to GH₵30,000 for the Bhim Concert. Some events, including Kweku Smoke's Revival, Rapperholic and Detty Rave, are yet to announce complete ticket details.

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The recently concluded Tidal Rave, which brought together music fans for performances from Davido, Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Smoke, Lasmid and Mr Drew, has already set the tone for the season.

However, the entertainment is far from over, with upcoming shows including Olivetheboy's Olive Experience, KiDi's Crazyworld, Black Sherif's Zaama Disco, Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert and King Promise's 5 Star Show.

The line-up also features performances from Shay, Kwesi Dian, Lasmid, Essuman, Gyakie, BYK, Kweku Smoke, Arathejay, Victony and Young Jonn, among others.

While some events offer free admission, others have different ticket categories, group packages and early-bird deals. Here is a breakdown of the concerts, their dates, venues, ticket prices and available purchase options

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List of upcoming events this Nov/Dec 2026

1. November 20 – Olive Experience by Olivetheboy

Olivetheboy's Olive Experience comes off on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The event will take place at the National Theatre in Accra, with two ticket categories available.

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- Regular: GH₵150

- VIP: GH₵200, including special options such as VIP Black tickets.

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2. November 21 – Shay Concert

Music fans can also catch the Shay Concert on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

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The show is scheduled to take place at West Hills Mall in Weija, Accra.

- Admission: Free

3. December 3 – Kwesi Dian

Kwesi Dian is scheduled to perform on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at The Republic Bar & Grill.

Admission is free, but attendees are required to complete an RSVP to secure their place.

- Venue: The Republic Bar & Grill

- Admission: Free RSVP

4. December 4 – Crazyworld by KiDi

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KiDi will bring his Crazyworld experience to GHUD Park on Friday, December 4, 2026.

The event has several ticket options, catering for individuals, couples and groups.

The available packages are:

- Crazy One: GH₵250 for single entry.

- Crazy Duo: GH₵400 for two people.

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- Crazy Trio: GH₵500 for three people.

- Crazy Geng: GH₵900 for a group package.

Tickets can be purchased through the [Crazyworld website](https://www.crazyworld.live/) or by dialling *714*567# on a mobile phone.

5.December 5- OUTMOSPHERE

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Outmosphere is happening at the The Bee Village , Shiashie, Accra.

Pre-sale sold out in late October 2026, and limited early bird tickets were subsequently released. [1, 2]

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6. December 5 – Lasmid Live in Concert

Lasmid is billed to perform at the Palms Convention Centre, located at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

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Three ticket categories have been announced for the concert:

- Regular: GH₵250

- VIP: GH₵400

- VVIP: GH₵500

Fans can purchase tickets online through the [TicketHub event page](https://tickethubgh.com/events/lasmid-live) or dial *920*658*11#.

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7. December 11 – Essuman's Show

Essuman will headline a major show at Untamed Empire on Friday, December 11, 2026.

The venue is located along Spintex Road in Accra, and an early-bird ticket price of GH₵100 has been announced.

- Early-bird ticket: GH₵100

Tickets are available online through [HipHop Africa](https://hiphopafrica.net/ticket/product/essuman-higher-grounds-concert/). Those who prefer physical tickets can also purchase them at the HipHop Africa office at Untamed Empire, 14 Spintex Road, Accra.

8. December 12 – Gyakie's Show

Gyakie is expected to take over GHUD Park at Accra Mall on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

The concert has different admission prices for women and men.

- Ladies: GH₵70

- Men: GH₵100

Tickets can be purchased online through Gyakie Live Tickets or by dialling *714*31# on a mobile phone.

9. December 17 – BYK Concert

The BYK Concert is scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2026, at Untamed Empire on Spintex Road, Accra.

Three ticket categories are available:

- General Access: GH₵100

- VIP: GH₵300

- VVIP: GH₵500

Fans can purchase tickets through the [BYK Concert website](https://www.veetickets.com/), access them via [VeeTickets](https://www.veetickets.com/) or dial *714*26#.

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10. December 18 – Kweku Smoke: Revival

Kweku Smoke is also expected to feature on the December concert calendar with Revival, scheduled for Friday, December 18, 2026.

However, the event's venue and ticket prices have not yet been announced.

11. December 19 – Asakaa Rave

The Asakaa Rave is set to take place on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at Untamed Empire, off Spintex Road in Accra.

The announced ticket prices are:

- Regular: GH₵100

- VIP: GH₵150

- VVIP: GH₵250

12. December 21 – Blacko's Zaama Disco

Black Sherif's Zaama Disco is scheduled for Monday, December 21, 2026, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, also known as Legon Sports Stadium.

The event has several ticket categories, including general admission and VIP options.

- General Access: GH₵100

- General Access Plus: GH₵200

- VIP: GH₵500

The event information also lists an early-bird or reduced ticket price of $25, rising to $30 for presale.

Tickets can be purchased through [AccraEventsGH](https://www.accraeventsgh.com/get-tickets-to-events-in-accra-ghana) or the Zaama Disco 2026 ticket page.

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13. December 23 – Arathejay: Nimo Live

Arathejay will bring Nimo Live to GHUD Park at Accra Mall on Wednesday, December 23, 2026.

The early-bird ticket prices are:

- General: GH₵50

- VIP: GH₵100

Fans can purchase tickets by dialling *714*5665#

Tickets and further event information are also available through the [Arathejay Tour & Shows website](https://www.arathejayworld.com/tour) and the [Nimo Live Concert announcement](https://www.instagram.com/p/DfooOD1AsdL/).

14. December 24 – Bhim Concert

Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert is scheduled for Thursday, December 24, 2026, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

The concert has several admission categories, ranging from general access to premium packages and tables.

- General Access: GH₵200

- General Access Plus: GH₵400

- BHIM Circle: GH₵600

- VIP: GH₵800

- Premium Access: GH₵2,000

- Table Packages:GH₵10,000 to GH₵30,000

Tickets can be purchased through the [BHIM Festival website](https://bhimfestival.com/) or by dialling *714*2026# on a mobile phone.

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15. December 25 – Rapperholic

Sarkodie's annual Rapperholic concert is listed for Friday, December 25, 2026.

However, the venue, ticket prices and purchase arrangements have not yet been announced.

16. December 27 – Detty Rave

The annual Detty Rave experience is also expected to feature in Accra's festive-season entertainment calendar on Sunday, December 27, 2026.

The event is listed for Accra, Ghana, although its specific venue has not been confirmed.

Previous editions have been hosted at venues such as Polo Beach Club and Untamed Empire.

- Venue: To be announced

- Tickets: Prices and purchase details have not yet been announced.

17. December 28 – Victony's Show

Nigerian musician Victony is scheduled to perform at Future Club in Accra on Monday, December 28, 2026.

The announced admission and reservation prices are:

- Early-bird General Admission: GH₵500

- Regular Admission: GH₵720

- Table Reservation Deposit: GH₵1,000

18. December 29 – Afrofuture X Young Jonn

Young Jonn is also billed for an event at Future Club in Accra on Tuesday, December 29, 2026, as part of Afrofuture's festive-season programme.

The announced prices are:

- Early-bird General Admission: GH₵500

- Regular Admission: GH₵720

-Table Reservation Deposit: GH₵1,000

19. December 30 – King Promise: 5 Star Show

King Promise will round off the listed concert line-up with his 5 Star Show on Wednesday, December 30, 2026.

The event is scheduled to take place at GHUD Park, near Accra Mall and the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.

The announced ticket categories are:

- General Admission: GH₵300

- General Admission Plus: GH₵500

- VIP: GH₵700

Tickets can typically be purchased by dialling 800300# or through official channels, including the [King Promise website](https://www.iamkingpromise.com/) and Promiseland World.

20. December 31- New Year's Eve Party | The AfroFuture Residency

close out The 2026 AfroFuture Residency at Future Club in Accra on Thursday, December 31, 2026, as part of Afrofuture's festive-season programme.

The announced prices are:

Early Bird General Admission - GHS 780.00

TABLE DEPOSIT RESERVATION - GHS 1,000.00