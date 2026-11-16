Advertisement

O’Kenneth claims 11 spots on Apple Music Ghana’s Top 20 chart (November 16, 2026)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:09 - 16 November 2026
Ghana's music streaming chart is witnessing a strong showing from O'Kenneth and Kweku Smoke, with the two artistes accounting for 16 of the 20 most-streamed songs on Apple Music's Top 100: Ghana chart.
Advertisement

  • The two Ghanaian artistes account for 16 of the 20 most-streamed songs on Apple Music's Top 100: Ghana chart, highlighting their strong presence in the country's music scene.

  • He secures five spots in the top 10, with Repair at No. 4, while Faith by Kweku Smoke and Lasmid tops the chart.

  • Asake, Blaqbonez, Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun account for the remaining four positions in the top 20.

Advertisement

The latest rankings, which are updated daily to reflect listening trends across the country, highlight the growing dominance of the two musicians, whose releases occupy most of the chart's leading positions.

Kweku Smoke and Lasmid's collaboration, 'Faith', leads the rankings at No. 1, followed by Kofi Mole's *Balotelli (Supa)* in second place. Kweku Smoke also secures the third position with his song 'Bra'.

O'Kenneth makes an impressive showing in the top 10, claiming five positions. His entries include 'Repair' at No. 4, 'Me Nsan' at No. 6, 'Kɔkɔsakyi' at No. 7, 'Save Me' at No. 8 and 'Julius Caesar' at No. 10.

Kweku Smoke, meanwhile, has four other songs in the top 10 when his collaboration with Lasmid and *Bra* are included. These are 'Bombele', which ranks fifth, and 'Survivor' at No. 9.

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘I'm ready to marry a younger woman who will enjoy my wealth’ – Bishop Obinim

O'Kenneth leads with 11 songs in the top 20

Beyond his five appearances in the top 10, O'Kenneth maintains his presence throughout the remainder of the chart, recording a total of 11 entries among the 20 most-streamed songs.

His collaboration with JT700 and SRT Gwalla, 'Clarity Stones', occupies No. 11, while 'Wounded Lion (Wasn't Gifted)'follows at No. 12.

The artiste also appears at No. 15 with 'Times Like This', No. 18 with 'Reap What You Sow', No. 19 with 'Beauty in the Struggle' and No. 20 with 'Ahomakye'.

Advertisement

Kweku Smoke has five songs in the top 20, making him the second most represented artiste on the chart. In addition to his three top-10 entries, he secures No. 14 with 'Soul Healer'.

READ MORE: Akwaboah reveals why he shares controversial marriage advice on social media

While Ghanaian musicians dominate the rankings, Nigerian artistes account for the four remaining positions in the top 20.

Asake's 'Forgiveness' sits at No. 13, while his collaboration with Blaqbonez, 'Ikebe 3000', occupies No. 16.

Davido also features on the chart with 'B4 B4', alongside FOLA and Mayorkun, which ranks 17th.

Advertisement

The latest rankings underline the strong presence of Ghanaian music on the streaming platform, with O'Kenneth and Kweku Smoke emerging as the leading names in the country's current listening trends.

READ MORE: 'Honestly, I don't have cancer' - Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO finally admits it was a stunt

Full list: Apple Music Top 20 songs in Ghana

1. Faith – Kweku Smoke & Lasmid

2. Balotelli (Supa)' – Kofi Mole

3. Bra – Kweku Smoke

4. Repair – O'Kenneth

5. Bombele – Kweku Smoke

6. Me Nsan – O'Kenneth

7. Kɔkɔsakyi – O'Kenneth

Advertisement

8. Save Me – O'Kenneth

9. Survivor – Kweku Smoke

10. Julius Caesar – O'Kenneth

11. Clarity Stones – O'Kenneth, JT700 & SRT Gwalla

12. Wounded Lion (Wasn't Gifted) – O'Kenneth

Advertisement

13. Forgiveness – Asake

14. Soul Healer – Kweku Smoke

15. Times Like This – O'Kenneth

16. Ikebe 3000 – Blaqbonez & Asake

17. B4 B4 – Davido, FOLA & Mayorkun

Advertisement

18. Reap What You Sow – O'Kenneth

19. Beauty in the Struggle – O'Kenneth

20. Ahomakye – O'Kenneth

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Music
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Romelu Lukaku retires from Belgium duty after 16-year record-breaking career
Sports
16.11.2026
Romelu Lukaku retires from Belgium duty after 16-year record-breaking career
Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica
Entertainment
16.11.2026
Abu Trica to face US trial in February 2027 as court sets deadline for possible plea deal
Vatar (Makers of Lagos Life) Launches in Ghana
Lifestyle
16.11.2026
Vatar (Makers of Lagos Life) Launches in Ghana
5 important financial decisions you must make before 2026 ends to prepare for 2027
Lifestyle
16.11.2026
5 important financial decisions you must make before 2026 ends to prepare for 2027
Morocco follow Nigeria as second African nation to break into FIFA top 5 rankings
Sports
16.11.2026
Morocco follow Nigeria as second African nation to break into FIFA top 5 rankings
O’Kenneth claims 11 spots on Apple Music Ghana’s Top 20 chart (November 16, 2026)
Entertainment
16.11.2026
O’Kenneth claims 11 spots on Apple Music Ghana’s Top 20 chart (November 16, 2026)

Signing in with Google...