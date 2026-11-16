O’Kenneth claims 11 spots on Apple Music Ghana’s Top 20 chart (November 16, 2026)
The two Ghanaian artistes account for 16 of the 20 most-streamed songs on Apple Music's Top 100: Ghana chart, highlighting their strong presence in the country's music scene.
He secures five spots in the top 10, with Repair at No. 4, while Faith by Kweku Smoke and Lasmid tops the chart.
Asake, Blaqbonez, Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun account for the remaining four positions in the top 20.
The latest rankings, which are updated daily to reflect listening trends across the country, highlight the growing dominance of the two musicians, whose releases occupy most of the chart's leading positions.
Kweku Smoke and Lasmid's collaboration, 'Faith', leads the rankings at No. 1, followed by Kofi Mole's *Balotelli (Supa)* in second place. Kweku Smoke also secures the third position with his song 'Bra'.
O'Kenneth makes an impressive showing in the top 10, claiming five positions. His entries include 'Repair' at No. 4, 'Me Nsan' at No. 6, 'Kɔkɔsakyi' at No. 7, 'Save Me' at No. 8 and 'Julius Caesar' at No. 10.
Kweku Smoke, meanwhile, has four other songs in the top 10 when his collaboration with Lasmid and *Bra* are included. These are 'Bombele', which ranks fifth, and 'Survivor' at No. 9.
O'Kenneth leads with 11 songs in the top 20
Beyond his five appearances in the top 10, O'Kenneth maintains his presence throughout the remainder of the chart, recording a total of 11 entries among the 20 most-streamed songs.
His collaboration with JT700 and SRT Gwalla, 'Clarity Stones', occupies No. 11, while 'Wounded Lion (Wasn't Gifted)'follows at No. 12.
The artiste also appears at No. 15 with 'Times Like This', No. 18 with 'Reap What You Sow', No. 19 with 'Beauty in the Struggle' and No. 20 with 'Ahomakye'.
Kweku Smoke has five songs in the top 20, making him the second most represented artiste on the chart. In addition to his three top-10 entries, he secures No. 14 with 'Soul Healer'.
While Ghanaian musicians dominate the rankings, Nigerian artistes account for the four remaining positions in the top 20.
Asake's 'Forgiveness' sits at No. 13, while his collaboration with Blaqbonez, 'Ikebe 3000', occupies No. 16.
Davido also features on the chart with 'B4 B4', alongside FOLA and Mayorkun, which ranks 17th.
The latest rankings underline the strong presence of Ghanaian music on the streaming platform, with O'Kenneth and Kweku Smoke emerging as the leading names in the country's current listening trends.
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Full list: Apple Music Top 20 songs in Ghana
1. Faith – Kweku Smoke & Lasmid
2. Balotelli (Supa)' – Kofi Mole
3. Bra – Kweku Smoke
4. Repair – O'Kenneth
5. Bombele – Kweku Smoke
6. Me Nsan – O'Kenneth
7. Kɔkɔsakyi – O'Kenneth
8. Save Me – O'Kenneth
9. Survivor – Kweku Smoke
10. Julius Caesar – O'Kenneth
11. Clarity Stones – O'Kenneth, JT700 & SRT Gwalla
12. Wounded Lion (Wasn't Gifted) – O'Kenneth
13. Forgiveness – Asake
14. Soul Healer – Kweku Smoke
15. Times Like This – O'Kenneth
16. Ikebe 3000 – Blaqbonez & Asake
17. B4 B4 – Davido, FOLA & Mayorkun
18. Reap What You Sow – O'Kenneth
19. Beauty in the Struggle – O'Kenneth
20. Ahomakye – O'Kenneth