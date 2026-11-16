Ghana eye back-to-back wins against Somalia today to revive AFCON qualification hopes

Ghana secured a 2-0 win in Thursday’s first encounter at the Essipong Sports Stadium. Image via GFA

Ghana secured a 2-0 win in Thursday’s first encounter at the Essipong Sports Stadium. Image via GFA

Ghana interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren is aiming for a full six points from November's AFCON qualifying double-header as the Black Stars prepare to face Somalia again following a 2-0 victory.

Black Stars interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren is targeting a second victory over Somalia to complete a six-point return from Ghana’s November double-header in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

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Ghana secured a 2-0 win in Thursday’s first encounter at the Essipong Sports Stadium, with Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan scoring to give the Swedish coach his first competitive victory in charge.

Björkegren, who has had limited time to work with the squad, believes the result has helped settle the players as he continues to assess the team and identify areas for improvement.

Ghana interim coach head coach Kim Lars Björkegren Kim Lars Björkegren

"It's not so much time that we've had together, so it's a little bit special to come in. With a new group, new staff but the players are relaxed of course it helps to win a game."

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The coach disclosed that his technical team had reviewed footage of Somalia and identified what Ghana must do differently in the return fixture, scheduled for Monday, November 16.

"We have watched the videos, and we think we have a clear picture of what we have to do. It is even better to win the game tomorrow."

"The most important thing is to make sure that we take six points in this camp," he said.

He wants the Black Stars to approach the match with intensity and make better use of their scoring opportunities before considering a bigger margin of victory.

PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers

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"I do think the most important thing is to start strongly, to take our chances, and then maybe we can think about scoring 3 goals or more," Björkegren added.

Despite Ghana's difficult start to the qualifying campaign, the interim coach remains confident in the squad's potential and believes the team can compete for the continental title if it secures qualification.

"The potential in the group is huge and so high, and I think if we qualify for the AFCON? we can go all the way. But it's so hard to do, and hopefully, we can win tomorrow to make it six points and get back on track."

AFCON Trophy

He also praised the players' motivation and determination to restore supporters' confidence, saying he had been encouraged by the atmosphere within the squad.

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