Ghana v Somalia: NSA announces new ticket prices for return fixture

The National Sports Authority has revealed ticket pricing ranging from GH¢50 to GH¢250 for Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifier return fixture against Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced new ticket prices and spectator access arrangements for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Somalia and Ghana at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi.

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In a public notice issued on Friday, November 13, 2026, the Authority outlined five ticket categories, with prices ranging from GH¢50 to GH¢250.

The announcement comes ahead of Monday's return fixture, which will see the Black Stars face Somalia for the second time in four days as both countries continue their Group C qualifying campaign.

Ghana v Somalia: New ticket prices

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According to the NSA's latest announcement, supporters will pay different amounts depending on the section of the stadium they wish to occupy.

The ticket prices are as follows:

READ ALSO: Black Stars of Ghana beat Somalia to secure first 3 points in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Ticket category Price VVIP GH¢250 VIP – Red Seats GH¢150 Yellow Seats GH¢100 Green Seats GH¢100 Non-Seated Areas GH¢50

The NSA has limited the sale of tickets for the non-seated areas to 2,000. The remaining designated non-seated areas will be reserved exclusively for students who present valid student identification cards.

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The Authority says the student arrangements will be subject to crowd-control and stadium safety requirements.

The return fixture will take place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Ghana time (15:00 GMT).

Although the match will be played in Ghana, Somalia are officially the designated home team for the encounter because they do not have a stadium approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the fixture at home.

The Black Stars head into Monday's encounter following a 2-0 victory over Somalia in the first leg on Thursday, November 12, at the same stadium.

Defender Jonas Adjetey opened the scoring in the 47th minute before striker Felix Afena-Gyan doubled Ghana's lead in the 62nd minute.

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The victory gave Ghana their first three points in the qualifying campaign after consecutive defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia in their opening two matches.

Another victory on Monday would give Ghana six points and further strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON tournament, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.