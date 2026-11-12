Ghana Defender Jonas Adjetey (4) controls the ball during the first half of a World Cup Match against Croatia at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ghana Defender Jonas Adjetey (4) controls the ball during the first half of a World Cup Match against Croatia at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Black Stars of Ghana beat Somalia to secure first 3 points in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana's Black Stars earned their first victory in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers with a convincing 2-0 win over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium. Goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan put the four-time African champions back on track.

Black Stars have finally secured their first victory in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after recording a convincing 2-0 win over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

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Felix Afena-Gyan and defender Jonas Adjetey were on target as the four-time African champions ended their winless start to the qualifying campaign with an important victory on home soil.

The result marks Ghana's first three points after failing to win their opening two matches, having suffered a 2-4 defeat against Gambia before losing 0-2 to Côte d'Ivoire.

With their qualification campaign in need of a revival, the Black Stars approached the encounter with attacking intent, taking control of proceedings and putting the visitors under sustained pressure.

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Ghana started brightly and created an early opportunity in the eighth minute when Jordan Ayew delivered a dangerous ball into the penalty area, but Felix Afena-Gyan failed to make the necessary connection to direct it towards goal.

The Black Stars continued to push for an opener, with Alidu Seidu winning a penalty after being brought down inside the box.

Captain Jordan Ayew stepped forward to take responsibility from the spot but failed to convert, sending his effort straight into the hands of the Somali goalkeeper.

Despite the missed opportunity, Ayew remained influential in Ghana's attacking play. The captain subsequently produced a strong run through the midfield before unleashing a shot that narrowly missed the target.

Somalia, meanwhile, adopted a defensive approach, sitting deep and attempting to frustrate the hosts. Their compact defensive structure made it difficult for Ghana to find spaces despite the Black Stars' dominance during the opening 30 minutes.

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However, Ghana eventually found the breakthrough through a well-worked set-piece routine.

Mohammed Kudus delivered a corner kick into the penalty area, with Mohammed Salisu directing the ball back into a dangerous position. Jonas Adjetey rose above the defenders to power home a towering header and give Ghana the lead before half-time.

Ghana returned from the break with the same attacking determination, continuing to dominate possession and push forward in search of a second goal.

Somalia remained disciplined defensively, maintaining their shape while occasionally attempting to threaten the Black Stars on the counterattack. However, their efforts failed to produce a breakthrough against Ghana's defense.

The visitors continued to resist Ghana's attacking pressure until the Black Stars eventually doubled their advantage.

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Just as Jordan Ayew was preparing to make way for Prince Adu Kwabena, the captain played a crucial role in the move that produced Ghana's second goal.

Ayew found Mohammed Kudus, who subsequently set up Felix Afena-Gyan. The forward made no mistake, unleashing a powerful finish to extend Ghana's lead and put the result beyond Somalia's reach.

The second goal gave the home supporters further reason to celebrate as the Black Stars moved closer to securing their first victory of the qualifiers.

With the game approaching its final stages, Ghana continued to search for more goals.

In the 77th minute, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh came close to making it 3-0 after unleashing a powerful effort, but the Somali goalkeeper produced a save to deny him.

The Black Stars maintained their attacking pressure and managed the closing stages professionally to preserve their two-goal advantage.

At the final whistle, Ghana celebrated a much-needed 2-0 victory, securing their first three points of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign after three matches played.

The Black Stars will have another opportunity to strengthen their position in the qualifiers when they face Somalia again on Monday.