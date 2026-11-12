Kofi Annan joins Ghana’s currency history as UN welcomes new banknote tribute

The United Nations in Ghana has commended the Bank of Ghana for featuring former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan on its new GH‐100 Heritage Series banknote, calling it a fitting tribute to his global legacy.

The United Nations in Ghana has welcomed the inclusion of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan on the Bank of Ghana’s newly launched Heritage Series banknotes, describing it as a fitting tribute to his contribution to the country and the international community.

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Annan, who served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1997 to 2006, is featured on the new GH¢100 banknote, which was unveiled during the official launch of the Heritage Series at the Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday signed by UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana Zia Choudhury, the UN in Ghana said the recognition honoured a distinguished Ghanaian whose work and influence extended beyond the country's borders.

Kofi Annan

“His leadership, vision and commitment to multilateralism left an enduring mark on the United Nations and the global community,” the statement said.

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The organisation highlighted Annan's contribution to advancing peace, human rights, sustainable development and international cooperation during his decade-long leadership of the global body.

It said his appearance on Ghana's national currency would also provide an opportunity to inspire younger generations to embrace the values he represented.

“The recognition of Kofi Annan on Ghana's national currency is a fitting tribute to a distinguished son of Ghana whose contributions transcended national boundaries,” the statement said.

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The UN added that the tribute should encourage future generations to uphold “the values of integrity, service, dialogue and global solidarity that defined his leadership”.

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Annan, who was born in Kumasi in 1938, became the first sub-Saharan African to serve as UN Secretary-General. He held the position for two terms, from January 1997 to December 2006.