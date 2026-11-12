Advertisement

Kofi Annan joins Ghana’s currency history as UN welcomes new banknote tribute

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 16:42 - 12 November 2026
Kofi Annan joins Ghana’s currency history as UN welcomes new banknote tribute
The United Nations in Ghana has commended the Bank of Ghana for featuring former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan on its new GH‐100 Heritage Series banknote, calling it a fitting tribute to his global legacy.
Advertisement

The United Nations in Ghana has welcomed the inclusion of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan on the Bank of Ghana’s newly launched Heritage Series banknotes, describing it as a fitting tribute to his contribution to the country and the international community.

Advertisement

Annan, who served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1997 to 2006, is featured on the new GH¢100 banknote, which was unveiled during the official launch of the Heritage Series at the Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday signed by UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana Zia Choudhury, the UN in Ghana said the recognition honoured a distinguished Ghanaian whose work and influence extended beyond the country's borders.

Kofi Annan
Kofi Annan

“His leadership, vision and commitment to multilateralism left an enduring mark on the United Nations and the global community,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The organisation highlighted Annan's contribution to advancing peace, human rights, sustainable development and international cooperation during his decade-long leadership of the global body.

It said his appearance on Ghana's national currency would also provide an opportunity to inspire younger generations to embrace the values he represented.

“The recognition of Kofi Annan on Ghana's national currency is a fitting tribute to a distinguished son of Ghana whose contributions transcended national boundaries,” the statement said.

Ghana Cedi: A look at every currency design from independence to the heritage series

The UN added that the tribute should encourage future generations to uphold “the values of integrity, service, dialogue and global solidarity that defined his leadership”.

Advertisement

Annan, who was born in Kumasi in 1938, became the first sub-Saharan African to serve as UN Secretary-General. He held the position for two terms, from January 1997 to December 2006.

The United Nations in Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to working with the country and its people to advance the values associated with Annan's legacy and promote a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable world.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Cedi Bank of Ghana United Nations
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Accra-Kumasi Expressway will reduce travel time from five hours to two hours
News
12.11.2026
$3bn Accra-Kumasi Expressway funding ready as Ato Forson claims gov't has saved $1bn
Government to complete new National Theatre in Kumasi by 2030 - Ato Forson announces
Entertainment
12.11.2026
Government to complete new National Theatre in Kumasi by 2030 - Ato Forson announces
Togolese woman who bragged about illegally acquiring a Ghana card in viral video arrested
News
12.11.2026
Togolese woman who bragged about illegally acquiring a Ghana card in viral video arrested
A closeup image of a busket of cocoa pods. Image source: /www.ntu.edu.sg/cas
News
12.11.2026
Ghana, world’s second-largest cocoa producer, targets 100% local processing by 2030
Ghana's Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson via (https://web.facebook.com/atoforson2020)
News
12.11.2026
Gov’t to invest US$10bn in 4-year New Economy programme, Ato Forson announces
Meet Justice Annie Jiagge, the Ghanaian legal pioneer honoured on the new GH¢10 note
Entertainment
12.11.2026
Meet Justice Annie Jiagge, the Ghanaian legal pioneer honoured on the new GH¢10 note

Signing in with Google...