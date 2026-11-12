Ghana Cedi: A look at every currency design from independence to the heritage series

Ghana Cedi: A look at every currency design from independence to the heritage series

Ghana Cedi: A look at every currency design from independence to the heritage series

Ghana's banknotes have undergone remarkable transformations since the country gained independence in 1957, reflecting decades of political change, economic reforms and evolving national identity. From the pound and shilling system inherited from colonial administration to the introduction of the modern cedi, each currency transition has brought new designs, denominations and security features.

Ghana's currency has undergone major transformations since independence in 1957, moving from the West African pound to the Ghana pound, the first cedi and the modern cedi introduced through the 2007 redenomination.

Successive banknote designs have reflected the country's political history, national personalities, economic activities and cultural identity, alongside changes in denominations and security features.

The Bank of Ghana launched the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series on November 12, 2026, featuring historical personalities, national monuments, Adinkra symbols and enhanced security features.

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Over the years, Ghana's banknotes have also served as more than a means of payment. They have carried portraits of prominent national figures, celebrated the country's cultural heritage and showcased symbols of its history. The latest addition to this journey is the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series, officially unveiled by the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The new banknotes incorporate historical personalities, national monuments and Adinkra symbols, alongside enhanced security features and a redesigned appearance. Their introduction marks another milestone in Ghana's monetary evolution.

Here is a look at 10 major stages in the country's currency history, from the West African pound to the latest Heritage Series.

READ MORE: Old cedi notes remain valid as Heritage banknotes enter circulation from December 1

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1. West African Pound (1957–1958)

When Ghana gained independence on March 6, 1957, the country continued to use the West African pound, divided into shillings and pence. The currency was issued by the West African Currency Board, which administered monetary circulation across British West African territories.

West African Pound (1957–1958)

2. Ghana Pound (1958–1965)

Ghana took a significant step towards establishing its monetary identity on July 14, 1958, when the Bank of Ghana introduced the Ghana pound to replace the West African pound.

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The new currency featured national imagery, including the Bank of Ghana building, reflecting the country's growing independence in monetary affairs.

Ghana Pound (1958–1965)

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3. First Cedi (1965–1967)

The pound system was replaced on July 19, 1965, when Ghana introduced the cedi and pesewa as its new currency units.

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The banknotes featured the portrait of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, marking a distinctive change in the appearance of the country's money.

First Cedi (1965–1967)

4. New Cedi (1967–1972)

Following the overthrow of Nkrumah's government in 1966, the New Cedi was introduced on February 17, 1967.

The currency's designs removed Nkrumah's portrait, reflecting the political transition and the government's efforts to establish a new national identity.

New Cedi (1967–1972)

5. Cedi Series (1972–1979)

The New Cedi designation was subsequently dropped, and the currency became known simply as the cedi.

Banknotes issued during this period featured different personalities and representations of Ghanaian society, including aspects of everyday life and national development.

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Cedi Series (1972–1979)

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6. 1979 Currency Reform

Ghana introduced another currency reform in 1979 following a demonetisation exercise.

The change brought new banknotes into circulation as authorities sought to address challenges associated with currency management and economic instability.

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1979 Currency Reform

7. 1983 Banknote Series

Another banknote series emerged in 1983, featuring designs that highlighted personalities and activities connected to Ghanaian life.

Agriculture, mining, education and traditional occupations were among the themes represented, giving the currency a stronger connection to the country's social and economic activities.

1983 Banknote Series

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8. Reduced-Size Banknotes (1996–2006)

During this period, Ghana introduced smaller banknotes with redesigned appearances and updated features.

The currency also saw the introduction of higher denominations as inflation and changing economic conditions increased the need for larger-value notes.

Reduced-Size Banknotes

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9. Modern Cedi Designs (2007–2019)

The 2007 redenomination marked one of the most significant developments in Ghana's monetary history, introducing the modern Ghana cedi and removing four zeros from the previous currency.

The new banknotes featured the Big Six, prominent figures associated with Ghana's independence struggle.

Subsequent developments included commemorative GH¢2 and GH¢5 notes, as well as the introduction of GH¢100 and GH¢200 denominations in 2019.

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10. Ghana Cedi Heritage Series (2026)

The Ghana Cedi Heritage Series represents the latest chapter in the country's currency history.

Officially launched by the Bank of Ghana on November 12, 2026, the new banknotes feature historical personalities, national monuments and Adinkra symbols, bringing elements of Ghanaian identity and cultural heritage into the country's monetary system.

The series also incorporates enhanced security features and smaller banknote sizes as part of efforts to improve currency design and functionality.

With the Heritage Series, Ghana continues to reshape the appearance of its money while drawing inspiration from the people, symbols and history that define the nation.