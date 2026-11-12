Okyeame Kwame reveals why universities, ministries should offer scholarships to artistes

Veteran Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame believes the country could unlock more opportunities for its creative industry by extending academic scholarships and professional development programmes to artistes who demonstrate excellence in their work.

Okyeame Kwame has urged universities and government ministries to introduce scholarships and academic opportunities for Ghanaian musicians to help them develop their craft.

He proposed that the University of Ghana's School of Performing Arts offer the TGMA Artiste of the Year a six-month diploma programme, regardless of their previous academic qualifications.

The musician also wants Ghana's diplomatic missions to showcase artistes who incorporate indigenous cultural elements into their music during Independence Day celebrations abroad.

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The rapper has called on universities, government ministries and Ghana's diplomatic missions to create opportunities that would allow musicians to improve their skills, gain formal knowledge and take Ghanaian culture to international audiences.

He made the proposal on November 11, 2026, while speaking at the African Humanities Association (AHA) 2026 Biennial Conference at the WAGMC Auditorium of the University of Ghana. The conference was held under the theme “Engaging Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts Scholarship in Africa: Milestones and Aspirations.”

Using the University of Ghana's School of Performing Arts as an example, Okyeame Kwame suggested that the institution could offer the Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year an opportunity to undertake a six-month academic programme and earn a diploma.

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He argued that such an initiative could attract young musicians who want to understand the artistic and academic principles behind their craft, regardless of their conventional educational qualifications.

He said;

I want to ask us here: if the School of Performing Arts decided to identify the Artiste of the Year based on the VGMA Artiste of the Year award, and called on the winner to come to the School of Performing Arts to study for six months and obtain a diploma, regardless of whether they have a high school certificate or not, do we know the number of young pop artistes who would rush here to benefit from the knowledge available? Rules are made to be broken, especially when we are talking about art

Beyond formal education, the musician proposed that Ghana's diplomatic missions should play a more active role in promoting local talent abroad, particularly artistes whose music and visual productions incorporate indigenous cultural elements.

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He suggested that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could use annual Independence Day celebrations at Ghanaian missions around the world as platforms to showcase selected musicians.

Under his proposal, each mission would invite an artiste whose work reflects Ghanaian identity, alongside their dancers and management team, to perform and promote the country's culture during the March 6 celebrations.

He asked;

If the Ghanaian missions through the Foreign Affairs Ministry decided that, during every Independence Day celebration, all the 100-plus missions we have across the world would take one artiste, one pop artiste who infuses traditional elements and appealing Ghanaian visuals into their videos, and send them to Peru, Nigeria, New York, India and Germany, every March 6, more than 100 musicians, along with their dancers and managers, would get the opportunity to sell Ghana to the world. So, if we have not done it, how then do we try to keep the gates?

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Okyeame Kwame also called on the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to introduce scholarships and sponsorship packages for musicians who deliberately incorporate Ghanaian traditions into their music.

He believes financial and institutional support could encourage more artistes to explore indigenous sounds, languages, instruments and cultural expressions in their productions.

The musician warned that Ghana risked overlooking its own cultural resources if it failed to encourage local artistes to draw inspiration from their surroundings.

Okyeame Kwame advised;

If the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts gave scholarships and sponsorship to said artistes, would more artistes not try to be a bit more traditional and Ghanaian? If we are not intentional about nudging our pop musicians to select from around us, the next Afrobeats hit will have to go to England and go to Atlanta before it becomes a global phenomenon

His proposals highlight the need for stronger collaboration between educational institutions, government agencies and the creative industry to develop local talent while positioning Ghanaian music and culture for greater international recognition.