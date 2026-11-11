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Efya’s Husband Tomi Thomas shares heartfelt message to singer after their wedding

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 18:47 - 11 November 2026
Efya’s Husband Tomi Thomas shares heartfelt message to singer after their wedding
Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas has given fans another glimpse into his romance with Ghanaian singer Efya, sharing a heartfelt message for his newly wedded wife just days after their wedding celebrations in Accra.
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  • Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas has shared a romantic message for his Ghanaian wife, Efya, days after their wedding, expressing his love and commitment to her.

  • The couple held their traditional wedding in Accra on November 6, followed by their white wedding on November 7, 2026.

  • Their marriage has attracted attention in Ghana and Nigeria, particularly after an old video of Efya discussing her views on marriage resurfaced online before the ceremony.

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The musician took to social media on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to express his affection, posting a romantic declaration that quickly attracted attention from fans in Ghana and Nigeria.

In the post, Tomi shared the words:

I'll never lose when I'm with you. That's what you said to me: please don't abuse what is my truth; take all that's left of me, what's left to do, I'm not confused; you are my destiny I feel you underneath my skin

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian household items that are slowly disappearing

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His message offered a glimpse into the couple's relationship as they begin married life together, with fans reacting to the affectionate tribute.

Efya and Tomi Thomas recently celebrated their union in Accra, with festivities spanning two days. The couple held their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026, before exchanging vows at their white wedding on Saturday, November 7.

Their marriage has attracted considerable attention across Ghana's and Nigeria's entertainment industries, bringing together two artistes with established careers in their respective music scenes.

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian childhood traditions slowly disappearing that we still miss

The wedding also came amid renewed conversations about Efya's views on marriage after an old video of the singer discussing the subject resurfaced on social media ahead of the ceremony. The footage generated reactions from fans, particularly in light of her decision to marry Tomi Thomas.

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The couple, however, went ahead with their celebrations, and Tomi's latest message has added to the public interest in their new chapter together.

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