6 Ghanaian childhood traditions slowly disappearing that we still miss

A collection of nostalgic Ghanaian childhood experiences, from traditional games and family meals to little everyday rituals that defined growing up.

A collection of nostalgic Ghanaian childhood experiences, from traditional games and family meals to little everyday rituals that defined growing up.

If you grew up in Ghana, you probably have a collection of childhood memories that today's generation might find difficult to relate to.

From stacking bowls in the living room to throwing fallen teeth onto rooftops, several traditional Ghanaian childhood experiences are becoming less common.

Games such as Four Corners, strict school assembly discipline and saving coins to buy Fan Pop were once familiar parts of growing up in Ghana.

Communal family meals also reflected values of sharing, patience and respect, making these traditions an important part of childhood nostalgia.

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From throwing fallen teeth onto rooftops to saving every pesewa for a Fan Pop, growing up came with its own set of unofficial rules, games and little rituals. They were ordinary parts of everyday life, but with changing lifestyles and technology, some of these experiences are slowly becoming memories.

Today's children may have TikTok, tablets and endless entertainment at their fingertips, but there was a different kind of excitement in the simple things we enjoyed growing up.

Here are six Ghanaian childhood traditions that deserve a nostalgic throwback.

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1. The living room bowl collection

You could always tell when a Ghanaian mother had a special collection of bowls. The colourful plastic basins, glass serving dishes and neatly stacked enamel or ceramic bowls were often displayed proudly in the living room or another prominent part of the house.

And the golden rule? 'Don't touch them!'

They were not ordinary household items for children to play with. Some were reserved for special occasions, while others were simply part of the household's prized collection. You could admire them, but disturbing the arrangement was a risk nobody wanted to take.

The living room bowl collection

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2. Throwing your fallen tooth onto the roof

Forget the tooth fairy and leaving your tooth under a pillow. In some Ghanaian homes, losing a baby tooth came with a completely different tradition: throwing it onto the roof.

Once the tooth fell out, children were encouraged to toss it onto the rooftop, often accompanied by the hope that a stronger new tooth would grow in its place.

No presents, no money and no midnight surprises. Just a tooth flying towards the zinc roof and a little childhood belief that everything would turn out fine.

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Throwing your fallen tooth onto the roof

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3. Playing Four Corners

Before video games and football apps became popular, neighbourhood football had its own exciting variations. One of them was Four Corners, a game that required little more than a ball, some open space and players ready to compete.

The game involved four players, with small goals or improvised posts arranged around a playing area. Players took turns controlling and kicking the ball, while trying to avoid conceding a goal. Depending on the version being played, a player who allowed the ball into their goal could be eliminated and replaced by someone waiting on the sidelines.

The equipment was rarely fancy. A rubber ball or even a makeshift ball made from discarded materials could provide hours of entertainment.

From neighbourhood parks to school compounds, Four Corners was proof that you did not need expensive football facilities to have a good time.

Playing Four Corners

4. Getting lashed at school assembly

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Monday morning assembly was not always the peaceful gathering it is today. For some pupils, it was an opportunity to face the consequences of arriving late, making noise, forgetting homework or breaking school rules.

And sometimes, the punishment involved a cane.

The thought of being called out in front of the entire school was enough to make some pupils nervous. While corporal punishment was once part of the disciplinary culture in many schools, attitudes towards it have changed, with greater attention now given to children's welfare and alternative approaches to discipline.

For those who experienced it, however, the memories of tense assembly grounds and strict teachers have certainly not disappeared.

Getting lashed at school assembly

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5. Saving every pesewa for Fan Pop

There was a special kind of happiness that came with hearing the Fan Milk bicycle seller approaching.

But first, you needed the money.

Whether you kept your coins in a small tin, tucked them into your pocket or hid them somewhere safe at home, every pesewa counted. The goal was simple: save enough to buy a cold Fan Pop when the opportunity came.

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Today, children can get snacks and desserts through delivery apps, but that childhood excitement of patiently saving for a frozen treat is difficult to recreate.

Sometimes, the best dessert was the one you had waited days to afford.

Saving every pesewa for Fan Pop

6. Eating from one communal bowl

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Family mealtimes were about more than just food in many Ghanaian homes. Children often gathered around a large aluminium basin or earthenware bowl, sitting on stools, mats or the veranda to share a meal.

Food was sometimes prepared over a coal pot or a traditional three-stone fire, while everyone gathered around to eat together.

There were also rules to follow. You ate from your side of the bowl, used your right hand and avoided reaching across another person's portion. Younger children were expected to respect their elders, wait their turn and observe the boundaries of the shared meal.

In some households, mothers made sure children and visitors had eaten before serving themselves. It was a simple routine that encouraged sharing, patience and togetherness.

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Eating from one communal bowl

Not every childhood tradition needs to make a comeback, and some practices are better left in the past. But these little experiences remain part of the memories that shaped many Ghanaian childhoods.

From the fear of Monday morning assembly to the excitement of buying Fan Pop with saved coins, growing up had its own kind of magic.