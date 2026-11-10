Interesting reactions as new social media trend 'has Ronaldo scored on your birthday' goes viral

Interesting reactions as new social media trend 'has Ronaldo scored on your birthday' goes viral

Interesting reactions as new social media trend 'has Ronaldo scored on your birthday' goes viral

A new viral trend asking 'Has Ronaldo scored on your birthday?' is sweeping social media, as football fans worldwide check their birthdates against the legend's legendary career goalscoring tally.

Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal on your birthday? If you have never checked, now might be the perfect time to find out whether the Portuguese superstar has ever found the back of the net on your special day.

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But wait! There is also a possibility that Ronaldo has never scored on your birthday. The only way to settle the question is to check his incredible goalscoring record.

A new social media trend, 'Has Ronaldo scored on your birthday?', is taking over the internet, with football fans checking the dates of their birth against the goalscoring history of one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game.

The trend has sparked interesting reactions, with some supporters excited to discover that Ronaldo has scored on their birthdays, while others have been left disappointed after finding out that their special dates are missing from his scoring history.

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Just recently, Cristiano Ronaldo brought an end to his remarkable 23-year journey with the Portugal national team, closing a major chapter of an international career filled with dedication, records, and unforgettable moments.

Although Ronaldo may not be everyone's favorite footballer, there is no denying the special place he occupies in the hearts of millions of supporters around the world.

The 41-year-old has not retired from professional football, however, as he continues his playing career with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

His remarkable goalscoring achievements, particularly his historic records with Portugal, will remain part of football history for generations.

Now, the latest birthday challenge is giving fans another entertaining way to connect with his extraordinary career.

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From his early days at Manchester United to his record-breaking years at Real Madrid, Juventus, and his continued journey in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored goals across different competitions and countries.

His career has also included major international achievements, including winning the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

With thousands of goals scored throughout his club and international career, the chances of finding a connection between Ronaldo's scoring history and a fan's birthday have made the challenge even more exciting.

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But has Ronaldo scored on your birthday?

Here are some of the interesting posts and reactions from football fans who have taken up the challenge to discover whether the Portuguese superstar has scored on their special day.

@Efua_ampofoa Yes did it twice on my birthday the Goat for a reason https://t.co/IYwBmITiOE — Orezy (@Orezy80407240) November 9, 2026

@Efua_ampofoa Yes https://t.co/Y8z21oxjhN — Odion of Esan (@OdionofEsan) November 9, 2026

@Efua_ampofoa Of course he scored on my birthday https://t.co/r7ZUwK9BqC — Beeo🥷 (@_therealbee_) November 9, 2026

@Efua_ampofoa He has multiple times on my birthday https://t.co/6QJqzPoFhB — 𝔇𝔷𝔦𝔡𝔲𝔩𝔞 ℭ𝔥𝔲𝔯𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔩 (@Simply_miles8) November 9, 2026