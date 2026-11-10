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Church members stunned as Pastor disappears with their phones during prayer session; netizens react

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:54 - 10 November 2026
A self-proclaimed pastor in Uromi, Edo State, reportedly disappeared with the mobile phones of worshippers after asking them to lay their devices on the altar during a prayer crusade. The incident sparked confusion and outrage online.
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A self-proclaimed pastor has allegedly disappeared with the phones of crusaders during a prayer programme in Uromi, Edo State, Nigeria, after asking attendees to place their devices at the altar.

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The incident reportedly happened over the weekend when the unidentified cleric visited the community to organise a prayer crusade.

According to reports, the worshippers followed his instructions and handed over their phones before the prayers began. However, while the congregation was praying, the pastor allegedly left the venue with the devices.

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The incident reportedly caused confusion among the attendees, who were left searching for the cleric after discovering that their phones were missing.

A video circulating on social media shows some of the affected worshippers visibly distressed, with several women crying and jumping over the loss of their belongings.

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It is also unclear how many phones were allegedly taken or whether the victims have formally reported the matter to the police.

Netizens react

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The incident has attracted reactions on social media, with some users questioning why the worshippers agreed to surrender their phones.

Some also say the crusaders deserved it due to their negligence.

Below are some reactions on social media

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