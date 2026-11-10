Ghana partners with Boeing to establish a new National Airline

President John Dramani Mahama has met with officials of the Boeing group, which is supporting Ghana in its bid to re-establish a national airline. Preliminary studies have affirmed the viability of the project. A road map for setting up the new airline has been agreed, which will involve search for a strategic airline partner and a technical partner. It will also include acquisition of an Air Operators Certificate, fleet selection and financing decisions. The Boeing team assured the president of continued support through the process of establishment and operation of the airline. The new airline will increase utilisation of Ghana's improved airport facilities and give meaning to President Mahama's vision to make Accra the premier aviation hub in West Africa. The new airline will create thousands of jobs in the aviation industry for pilots, cabin crew, aeronautical engineers and aviation management specialists. #MahamaThePresident #ResettingGhana