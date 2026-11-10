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Ghana partners with Boeing to establish a new National Airline

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 05:14 - 10 November 2026
Ghana has taken a significant step toward launching a new national airline after studies confirmed project viability. Partnering with Boeing and taking a private-sector-led approach, the government aims to boost regional and long-distance air connectivity while generating thousands of aviation jobs.
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Ghana has taken another step towards re-establishing a national airline after preliminary studies confirmed the proposed project’s viability and the government agreed on a roadmap for its establishment.

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The development follows a meeting between President John Dramani Mahama and officials of the Boeing Group, which is supporting Ghana’s efforts to restore a national carrier.

READ ALSO: Ghana Airways to return to full operation in 2027 after more than two decades of inactivity - Ablakwa

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In a statement released by the Presidency on Friday, November 6, 2026, the government said the roadmap would involve finding a strategic airline partner and a technical partner, obtaining an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), selecting aircraft and making financing arrangements.

Boeing also assured President Mahama of its continued support throughout the establishment and operational stages of the proposed airline.

The government has indicated that the proposed national carrier will be largely driven by the private sector, with the state expected to hold a minority stake.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe disclosed this arrangement in May 2026 when he appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. He said the approach was intended to avoid some of the management and operational challenges associated with Ghana’s previous national airline.

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The proposed carrier is expected to operate passenger services on long-distance international routes, regional services and an integrated cargo operation.

The Presidency has also projected that the airline could create thousands of jobs for pilots, cabin crew, aeronautical engineers and aviation management professionals.

Important steps, including selecting the airline and technical partners, securing the required operating certificate, determining the fleet and finalising financing, remain before the proposed carrier can begin operations.

Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004. A subsequent attempt through Ghana International Airlines also ended when the company ceased operations in 2010.

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Ghana Airways
Ghana Airways

The proposed airline will improve Ghana’s air connectivity, make greater use of the country’s airport infrastructure.

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