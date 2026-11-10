Ghana partners with Boeing to establish a new National Airline
Ghana has taken another step towards re-establishing a national airline after preliminary studies confirmed the proposed project’s viability and the government agreed on a roadmap for its establishment.
President John Dramani Mahama has met with officials of the Boeing group, which is supporting Ghana in its bid to re-establish a national airline. Preliminary studies have affirmed the viability of the project. A road map for setting up the new airline has been agreed, which will involve search for a strategic airline partner and a technical partner. It will also include acquisition of an Air Operators Certificate, fleet selection and financing decisions. The Boeing team assured the president of continued support through the process of establishment and operation of the airline. The new airline will increase utilisation of Ghana's improved airport facilities and give meaning to President Mahama's vision to make Accra the premier aviation hub in West Africa. The new airline will create thousands of jobs in the aviation industry for pilots, cabin crew, aeronautical engineers and aviation management specialists. #MahamaThePresident #ResettingGhana— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) November 9, 2026
The development follows a meeting between President John Dramani Mahama and officials of the Boeing Group, which is supporting Ghana’s efforts to restore a national carrier.
READ ALSO: Ghana Airways to return to full operation in 2027 after more than two decades of inactivity - Ablakwa
In a statement released by the Presidency on Friday, November 6, 2026, the government said the roadmap would involve finding a strategic airline partner and a technical partner, obtaining an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), selecting aircraft and making financing arrangements.
Boeing also assured President Mahama of its continued support throughout the establishment and operational stages of the proposed airline.
The government has indicated that the proposed national carrier will be largely driven by the private sector, with the state expected to hold a minority stake.
Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe disclosed this arrangement in May 2026 when he appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. He said the approach was intended to avoid some of the management and operational challenges associated with Ghana’s previous national airline.
The proposed carrier is expected to operate passenger services on long-distance international routes, regional services and an integrated cargo operation.
The Presidency has also projected that the airline could create thousands of jobs for pilots, cabin crew, aeronautical engineers and aviation management professionals.
Important steps, including selecting the airline and technical partners, securing the required operating certificate, determining the fleet and finalising financing, remain before the proposed carrier can begin operations.
Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004. A subsequent attempt through Ghana International Airlines also ended when the company ceased operations in 2010.
The proposed airline will improve Ghana’s air connectivity, make greater use of the country’s airport infrastructure.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom