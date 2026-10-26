Ghana Airways to return to full operation in 2027 after more than two decades of inactivity - Ablakwa

Ghana Airways is scheduled to resume flights in 2027 following plans by President John Dramani Mahama. Foreign Minister Ablakwa revealed that Boeing talks have taken place, with direct flights to Canada highlighted as a key priority.

Ablakwa says President Mahama is targeting 2027 for Ghana Airways’ return, following the submission of a technical committee report.

A direct Ghana-Canada route is among the proposed airline’s priorities, according to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

The government has held discussions with Boeing, but the airline’s operating partner, fleet and confirmed launch date have not all been announced.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghana Airways is expected to return to the skies in 2027, more than two decades after the former national carrier ceased operations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

He said President John Dramani Mahama had set up a technical committee to oversee plans for reviving the national airline and that the committee had submitted its report.

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Ablakwa disclosed that Mahama had also held a meeting with executives of American aircraft manufacturer Boeing to discuss the proposed airline.

“President Mahama has put together a technical committee. They have submitted their report. Last month, he had a good meeting with the management of Boeing,” he said.

Ablakwa added that the President was targeting 2027 for the airline’s return.

Ghana Airways

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“And I can confirm to you that President Mahama’s target is that next year, 2027, we will have Ghana Airways back in the skies,” he said.

Ablakwa said one of the routes being considered as a priority for the proposed airline is a direct connection between Ghana and Canada.

He said the President wanted the Ghana-Canada route to be among the airline’s priority services, particularly to improve travel for Ghanaians living in Canada and strengthen relations between the two countries.

The proposed route would also support travel for business, tourism and other engagements between Ghana and its diaspora communities.

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In March 2025, Canada and Ghana signed their first air transport agreement, allowing multiple airlines from both countries to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between the two countries.