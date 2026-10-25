NDC constituency election results: Winners and full breakdown

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has concluded its nationwide constituency elections, with prominent incumbents retaining their posts alongside newly elected executives in regions across Ghana.

The NDC has elected constituency executives across the country, with several incumbent chairmen retaining their positions.

Hayford Amenuvie won the Adaklu chairmanship, while Joseph Bati secured a second term in Lawra.

A tie in the Lawra communications officer race will be referred to the party’s national headquarters for direction.

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected new constituency executives across the country, with several incumbent chairmen retaining their positions while others secured their first victories in polls held over the weekend.

In the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, former constituency secretary Hayford Amenuvie was elected chairman after polling 236 votes. He defeated Charles Agbesi, who secured 192 votes, and Reverend Fred Agbogbo, who obtained 47 votes. Samuel Amafu was elected vice chairman unopposed, while Eugene Akpatsa won the secretary position with 253 votes against Habel Segbe Agbee’s 220.

In the Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Joseph Bati was re-elected chairman for a second term after securing 281 votes out of 809 valid votes cast. His closest contender, James Lonteng, obtained 272 votes. Nicholas Nangzie was elected vice chairperson with 323 votes out of 815 valid votes cast. However, a tie in the communications officer race saw Simon Dery Sobrkyile and Stephen Gandaanuo each receive 230 votes. The matter is expected to be referred to the party’s national headquarters for direction.

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In Greater Accra, incumbent Ablekuma-North Chairman Harry Akoto retained his position with 1,067 votes, defeating Clifford Mensah Adjei, who polled 922. Secretary Nadia Gifty Tetteh also retained her seat after securing 1,562 votes against Samuel Addo’s 405.

In the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region, Anthony Kojo Owusu won the chairmanship for a third term with 786 votes, defeating Anthony Solo Adotevi, who received 406 votes. Lord Percivals Agbavor was elected vice chairman with 745 votes, while Daniel Agordzetor won the secretary position with 763 votes against Francis Dotsey Bedzo’s 435.

The Akan Constituency in the Oti Region elected 24 executives, with Eric Kwadwo Apeadu becoming chairman and Maxwell Komla Kokroko elected vice chairman. The election recorded a turnout of 1,049 out of 1,069 registered delegates, representing approximately 98 per cent.

In the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, incumbent chairman Salassie Amuzu retained his seat after polling 738 votes out of 1,818. Businessman Charles Boakye came second with 663 votes, while Nathan Ani Asare received 178.

Other elected constituency chairmen include Paul Oblie Laryea in Odododiodio, Kwame Mborale Supply in Bimbilla, Alexander Sackey in Sekondi, Frank Gavor in Ayawaso West Wuogon, Haruna Abukari in Salaga North, Hasum Osman in Dome-Kwabenya and Ahorlu Ferguson Kwabla in Ketu South.

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The constituency elections form part of the NDC’s internal processes to select local-level executives who will lead party activities and organise members in their respective constituencies.

Here are the NDC constituency chairmen listed in the story: Hayford Amenuvie — Adaklu

Joseph Bati — Lawra

Harry Akoto — Ablekuma-North

Anthony Kojo Owusu — Akatsi South

Eric Kwadwo Apeadu — Akan

Salassie Amuzu — New Juaben South

Paul Oblie Laryea — Odododiodio

Kwame Mborale Supply — Bimbilla

Alexander Sackey — Sekondi

Frank Gavor — Ayawaso West Wuogon

Haruna Abukari — Salaga North

Hasum Osman — Dome-Kwabenya

Ahorlu Ferguson Kwabla — Ketu South

Summary of some elected NDC Executives as reported by Graphic Online;

Adaklu Constituency (Volta Region)

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Chairman: Hayford Amenuvie

Vice Chairman: Samuel Amafu

Secretary: Eugene Akpatsa

Assistant Secretary: Millicent Dzidefo Dzah

Organiser: Alexander Seshie

Deputy Organiser: Simon Adama

Treasurer: Gershon Keti

Assistant Treasurer: Ernestina Kadey

Communication Officer: Christopher Galenkui

Deputy Communication Officer: Emil Akpator

Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Adamu Abdulai

Youth Organiser: Mack Dodzi Hoenyekor

Deputy Youth Organiser: Wilson Soglo

Other Youth Organiser: Edward Klu-Ewuiah

Women Organiser: Gifty Fiagbor

Deputy Women Organiser: Edinam Dorfe

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Lawra Constituency (Upper West Region)

Chairman: Joseph Bati

Vice Chairperson: Nicholas Nangzie

Secretary: Peter Sorinye

Deputy Secretary: Timothy Wapaalu

Organiser: Sampson Biokang Botee

Deputy Organiser: Justus Daanoma

Treasurer: Roger Kaburu

Deputy Treasurer: Libanus Dery

Deputy Communications Officer: Seidu S. Abdul Rahman

Women's Organiser: Bridget Bonkansang

Deputy Women's Organiser: Cecilia Dery

Youth Organiser: Josephene Aasoayir

Deputy Youth Organiser: Derick Aagyereyir

Other Youth Representative: Abel Nuusig

Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Musah Alhassan

Ablekuma-North Constituency (Greater Accra Region)

Chairman: Harry Akoto

Secretary: Nadia Gifty Tetteh

Organiser: Andrews Lamptey

Treasurer: Summertime Ampong

Communications Officer: Samuel Annan

Women Organiser: Nancy Nkansah

Akatsi South Constituency (Volta Region)

Chairman: Anthony Kojo Owusu

Vice Chairman: Lord Percivals Agbavor

Secretary: Daniel Agordzetor

Deputy Secretary: Thomas Yao Atidepe

Organiser: Isaac Kofi Attivor

Deputy Organiser: Victus Kudoto

Women Organiser: Rita Lebene Kaledzi

Deputy Women Organiser: Sarah Nayram Adrakey

Treasurer: Daniel Gidi

Deputy Treasurer: Wisdom Akpabli

Communications Officer: Edem Unity Avege

Deputy Communications Officer: Japhet Festus Gbede

Youth Organiser: Selasi Ackuaku

Deputy Youth Organiser: Selorm Bestine Attivor

Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Umaru Bubey

Akan Constituency (Oti Region)

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Chairman: Eric Kwadwo Apeadu

Vice-Chairman: Maxwell Komla Kokroko

Secretary: Abavon Isaac

Deputy Secretary: Philip Obornie

Organiser: Jibril Mohammed

Deputy Organiser: Dawuda Salifu

Treasurer: Daniel Ofori

Deputy Treasurer: Faisal Alhassan

Women's Organiser: Happy Mamam

Deputy Women's Organiser: Ayisha Ahiale

Youth Organiser: Nuru Alhassan

Deputy Youth Organiser: Amed Adam

Other Youth representative: Mohammed Keresio Communication Officer: Awal Abudu Karim

Deputy Communication Officer: Richmond Ansah

Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Mutala Ibrahim

New Juaben South Constituency (Eastern Region)

- Chairman: Salassie Amuzu

- Vice-Chairman: Gideon Akomeah

- Secretary: (Incumbent, re-elected)

- Deputy Secretary: Daniel Orlando Kornu

- Organiser: Raymond Foli

- Deputy Organiser: Sampson Owusu Agyapong

- Youth Organiser: Dennis Mensah Akorli

- Deputy Youth Organiser: Abdulia Ayatu

- Women's Organiser: Clara Annor Dompreh

- Deputy Women's Organiser: Cassandra Mawuena Fianu

- Zango Caucus Coordinator: Mutalabi Turawa

- Treasurer: Philip Joseph Mensah Amakye

- Deputy Treasurer: Edmond Selasi Agbesi

- Communications Officer: Seidu Konate Shaibu

- Deputy Communications Officer: Regina Aku Damashie

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Odododiodio Constituency

- Chairman: Paul Oblie Laryea

- Vice Chairman: Samuel Laryea Esq.

- Secretary: Andrew Ayi

- Deputy Secretary: Georges Ivan Mensah

- Communications Officer: Jonathan Asheitey

- Deputy Communications Officer: Muazu Yusif

- Treasurer: Ayuba Issaka

- Organiser: Alhaji Boye Issa Kwartey

- Deputy Treasurer: Bosby Nii Ayi Mankatah

- Women's Organiser: Patient Amonua Brus Dodoo

- Deputy Women's Organiser: Charlotte A. Lamtey

- Youth Organiser: Emmanuel Lartey Blankson

- Deputy Youth Organiser: Daniel Cobblah

- Deputy Constituency Organiser: Ibrahim Yakubu

- Other Youth Representative: Yusif Sackey

Bimbilla Constituency

- Chairman: Kwame Mborale Supply

- Vice Chairman: Malen Jacob

- Secretary: Rashid

- Deputy Secretary: Abubakari

- Organiser: Ndosun Sebastian

- Deputy Organiser: Abdulai Arimiyaw

- Treasurer: Bumbek

- Deputy Treasurer: Barbabas

- Communications Officer: Kpebu

- Deputy Communications Officer: Dayuli Nkolbe Thomas

- Women Organiser: Naida

- Deputy Women Organiser: Zakaria Fatima

- Youth Organiser: Yakubu Mohammed

- Deputy Youth Organiser: Musah Razak

- Zongo Caucus: Mohammed Manan

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Sekondi Constituency

- Chairman: Alexander Sackey

- Vice Chairman: Yusif Amuda Osuman

- Secretary: Edwin Appiah Andoh

- Deputy Secretary: Reginald Appiah

- Organiser: Hashim Tanko Nuhu

- Deputy Organiser: Jonas Nortey Tetteh Doku

- Treasurer: Marian Mumuni

- Deputy Treasurer: Benjamin Edem Kudanu

- Communications Officer: Obed Ampah

- Deputy Communications Officer: Monney Ebenezer Andah

- Women Organiser: Victoria Nutassey

- Deputy Women Organiser: Agnes Jones

- Youth Organiser: Peter Arele Ackerson

- Deputy Youth Organiser: Theophilus Williams

- Other Youth Representative: Francisca Owusu

- Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Alhaji Rahman Dawuda

Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

- Chairman: Frank Gavor

- Vice Chairman: Robert Gyamesi

- Secretary: Amos Ameyaw Gokah

- Deputy Secretary: Obed David Doe Siameh

- Treasurer: Miriam Malik

- Deputy Treasurer: Ophelia Kwao Obison

- Organiser: Theophilus Korku Gakpo

- Deputy Organiser: Godfred Lakiha Yakubu

- Women Organiser: Augustina Enam Sorkpah

- Deputy Women Organiser: Libabatu Bawah

- Youth Organiser: Theophilus K-Bedzrah

- Deputy Youth Organiser: Nana Yaw Seshie

- Communication Officer: Ransford Nii Armah Okine

- Deputy Communication Officer: Sussana Yawa Sey

- Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Mohammed Awal Puug

- Other Youth Representative: Jonathan Kwaku Azakasi

Salaga North Constituency

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- Chairman: Haruna Abukari

- Secretary: Kadiri Abubakari

- Deputy Secretary: Fuseini Adam

- Organiser: Seidu Nuhu

- Deputy Organiser: Mohammed Rahman

- Treasurer: Yakubu Mustapha

- Deputy Treasurer: Ewuntomah Khadija

- Communications Officer: Jacob Dauda

- Deputy Communications Officer: Issah Iddrisu

- Women Organiser: Baba Maria

- Deputy Women Organiser: Afishetu Tahiru

- Youth Organiser: Issahaku Muniru

- Deputy Youth Organiser: Alhassan Sulemana

- Zongo Caucus: Yakubu Akos

Dome-Kwabenya Constituency

- Chairman: Hasum Osman

- Vice Chairman: Wisdom Kwashie Amegbezi

- Secretary: Clifford Awiah

- Deputy Secretary: Bright Mensah Tagbor

- Treasurer: Jerry Yao Ayimah

- Deputy Treasurer: Lydia Augustt

- Organiser: Agbenyefia Edem

- Deputy Organiser: Yaro Surukanini Salifu

- Communications Officer: Anthony Kofi Amessey

- Deputy Communications Officer: Benson Sena Dumoga

- Women Organiser: Mariam Raubil

- Deputy Women Organiser: Lisa Naana Quame

- Youth Organiser: Joseph Kwame Adongo

- Deputy Youth Organiser: Yaw Timbila

- Other Youth Organiser: Simon Edem Siale

- Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Yussuf Hassim

Ketu South Constituency