NDC constituency election results: Winners and full breakdown
The NDC has elected constituency executives across the country, with several incumbent chairmen retaining their positions.
Hayford Amenuvie won the Adaklu chairmanship, while Joseph Bati secured a second term in Lawra.
A tie in the Lawra communications officer race will be referred to the party’s national headquarters for direction.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected new constituency executives across the country, with several incumbent chairmen retaining their positions while others secured their first victories in polls held over the weekend.
In the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, former constituency secretary Hayford Amenuvie was elected chairman after polling 236 votes. He defeated Charles Agbesi, who secured 192 votes, and Reverend Fred Agbogbo, who obtained 47 votes. Samuel Amafu was elected vice chairman unopposed, while Eugene Akpatsa won the secretary position with 253 votes against Habel Segbe Agbee’s 220.
In the Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Joseph Bati was re-elected chairman for a second term after securing 281 votes out of 809 valid votes cast. His closest contender, James Lonteng, obtained 272 votes. Nicholas Nangzie was elected vice chairperson with 323 votes out of 815 valid votes cast. However, a tie in the communications officer race saw Simon Dery Sobrkyile and Stephen Gandaanuo each receive 230 votes. The matter is expected to be referred to the party’s national headquarters for direction.
READ ALSO: ECG to cut power in parts of Central, Accra, Tema, and Volta Region from October 26-30; See affected areas
In Greater Accra, incumbent Ablekuma-North Chairman Harry Akoto retained his position with 1,067 votes, defeating Clifford Mensah Adjei, who polled 922. Secretary Nadia Gifty Tetteh also retained her seat after securing 1,562 votes against Samuel Addo’s 405.
In the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region, Anthony Kojo Owusu won the chairmanship for a third term with 786 votes, defeating Anthony Solo Adotevi, who received 406 votes. Lord Percivals Agbavor was elected vice chairman with 745 votes, while Daniel Agordzetor won the secretary position with 763 votes against Francis Dotsey Bedzo’s 435.
The Akan Constituency in the Oti Region elected 24 executives, with Eric Kwadwo Apeadu becoming chairman and Maxwell Komla Kokroko elected vice chairman. The election recorded a turnout of 1,049 out of 1,069 registered delegates, representing approximately 98 per cent.
In the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, incumbent chairman Salassie Amuzu retained his seat after polling 738 votes out of 1,818. Businessman Charles Boakye came second with 663 votes, while Nathan Ani Asare received 178.
Other elected constituency chairmen include Paul Oblie Laryea in Odododiodio, Kwame Mborale Supply in Bimbilla, Alexander Sackey in Sekondi, Frank Gavor in Ayawaso West Wuogon, Haruna Abukari in Salaga North, Hasum Osman in Dome-Kwabenya and Ahorlu Ferguson Kwabla in Ketu South.
The constituency elections form part of the NDC’s internal processes to select local-level executives who will lead party activities and organise members in their respective constituencies.
Here are the NDC constituency chairmen listed in the story:
Hayford Amenuvie — Adaklu
Joseph Bati — Lawra
Harry Akoto — Ablekuma-North
Anthony Kojo Owusu — Akatsi South
Eric Kwadwo Apeadu — Akan
Salassie Amuzu — New Juaben South
Paul Oblie Laryea — Odododiodio
Kwame Mborale Supply — Bimbilla
Alexander Sackey — Sekondi
Frank Gavor — Ayawaso West Wuogon
Haruna Abukari — Salaga North
Hasum Osman — Dome-Kwabenya
Ahorlu Ferguson Kwabla — Ketu South
Summary of some elected NDC Executives as reported by Graphic Online;
Adaklu Constituency (Volta Region)
Chairman: Hayford Amenuvie
Vice Chairman: Samuel Amafu
Secretary: Eugene Akpatsa
Assistant Secretary: Millicent Dzidefo Dzah
Organiser: Alexander Seshie
Deputy Organiser: Simon Adama
Treasurer: Gershon Keti
Assistant Treasurer: Ernestina Kadey
Communication Officer: Christopher Galenkui
Deputy Communication Officer: Emil Akpator
Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Adamu Abdulai
Youth Organiser: Mack Dodzi Hoenyekor
Deputy Youth Organiser: Wilson Soglo
Other Youth Organiser: Edward Klu-Ewuiah
Women Organiser: Gifty Fiagbor
Deputy Women Organiser: Edinam Dorfe
Lawra Constituency (Upper West Region)
Chairman: Joseph Bati
Vice Chairperson: Nicholas Nangzie
Secretary: Peter Sorinye
Deputy Secretary: Timothy Wapaalu
Organiser: Sampson Biokang Botee
Deputy Organiser: Justus Daanoma
Treasurer: Roger Kaburu
Deputy Treasurer: Libanus Dery
Deputy Communications Officer: Seidu S. Abdul Rahman
Women's Organiser: Bridget Bonkansang
Deputy Women's Organiser: Cecilia Dery
Youth Organiser: Josephene Aasoayir
Deputy Youth Organiser: Derick Aagyereyir
Other Youth Representative: Abel Nuusig
Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Musah Alhassan
Ablekuma-North Constituency (Greater Accra Region)
Chairman: Harry Akoto
Secretary: Nadia Gifty Tetteh
Organiser: Andrews Lamptey
Treasurer: Summertime Ampong
Communications Officer: Samuel Annan
Women Organiser: Nancy Nkansah
Akatsi South Constituency (Volta Region)
Chairman: Anthony Kojo Owusu
Vice Chairman: Lord Percivals Agbavor
Secretary: Daniel Agordzetor
Deputy Secretary: Thomas Yao Atidepe
Organiser: Isaac Kofi Attivor
Deputy Organiser: Victus Kudoto
Women Organiser: Rita Lebene Kaledzi
Deputy Women Organiser: Sarah Nayram Adrakey
Treasurer: Daniel Gidi
Deputy Treasurer: Wisdom Akpabli
Communications Officer: Edem Unity Avege
Deputy Communications Officer: Japhet Festus Gbede
Youth Organiser: Selasi Ackuaku
Deputy Youth Organiser: Selorm Bestine Attivor
Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Umaru Bubey
Akan Constituency (Oti Region)
Chairman: Eric Kwadwo Apeadu
Vice-Chairman: Maxwell Komla Kokroko
Secretary: Abavon Isaac
Deputy Secretary: Philip Obornie
Organiser: Jibril Mohammed
Deputy Organiser: Dawuda Salifu
Treasurer: Daniel Ofori
Deputy Treasurer: Faisal Alhassan
Women's Organiser: Happy Mamam
Deputy Women's Organiser: Ayisha Ahiale
Youth Organiser: Nuru Alhassan
Deputy Youth Organiser: Amed Adam
Other Youth representative: Mohammed Keresio
Communication Officer: Awal Abudu Karim
Deputy Communication Officer: Richmond Ansah
Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Mutala Ibrahim
New Juaben South Constituency (Eastern Region)
- Chairman: Salassie Amuzu
- Vice-Chairman: Gideon Akomeah
- Secretary: (Incumbent, re-elected)
- Deputy Secretary: Daniel Orlando Kornu
- Organiser: Raymond Foli
- Deputy Organiser: Sampson Owusu Agyapong
- Youth Organiser: Dennis Mensah Akorli
- Deputy Youth Organiser: Abdulia Ayatu
- Women's Organiser: Clara Annor Dompreh
- Deputy Women's Organiser: Cassandra Mawuena Fianu
- Zango Caucus Coordinator: Mutalabi Turawa
- Treasurer: Philip Joseph Mensah Amakye
- Deputy Treasurer: Edmond Selasi Agbesi
- Communications Officer: Seidu Konate Shaibu
- Deputy Communications Officer: Regina Aku Damashie
Odododiodio Constituency
- Chairman: Paul Oblie Laryea
- Vice Chairman: Samuel Laryea Esq.
- Secretary: Andrew Ayi
- Deputy Secretary: Georges Ivan Mensah
- Communications Officer: Jonathan Asheitey
- Deputy Communications Officer: Muazu Yusif
- Treasurer: Ayuba Issaka
- Organiser: Alhaji Boye Issa Kwartey
- Deputy Treasurer: Bosby Nii Ayi Mankatah
- Women's Organiser: Patient Amonua Brus Dodoo
- Deputy Women's Organiser: Charlotte A. Lamtey
- Youth Organiser: Emmanuel Lartey Blankson
- Deputy Youth Organiser: Daniel Cobblah
- Deputy Constituency Organiser: Ibrahim Yakubu
- Other Youth Representative: Yusif Sackey
Bimbilla Constituency
- Chairman: Kwame Mborale Supply
- Vice Chairman: Malen Jacob
- Secretary: Rashid
- Deputy Secretary: Abubakari
- Organiser: Ndosun Sebastian
- Deputy Organiser: Abdulai Arimiyaw
- Treasurer: Bumbek
- Deputy Treasurer: Barbabas
- Communications Officer: Kpebu
- Deputy Communications Officer: Dayuli Nkolbe Thomas
- Women Organiser: Naida
- Deputy Women Organiser: Zakaria Fatima
- Youth Organiser: Yakubu Mohammed
- Deputy Youth Organiser: Musah Razak
- Zongo Caucus: Mohammed Manan
Sekondi Constituency
- Chairman: Alexander Sackey
- Vice Chairman: Yusif Amuda Osuman
- Secretary: Edwin Appiah Andoh
- Deputy Secretary: Reginald Appiah
- Organiser: Hashim Tanko Nuhu
- Deputy Organiser: Jonas Nortey Tetteh Doku
- Treasurer: Marian Mumuni
- Deputy Treasurer: Benjamin Edem Kudanu
- Communications Officer: Obed Ampah
- Deputy Communications Officer: Monney Ebenezer Andah
- Women Organiser: Victoria Nutassey
- Deputy Women Organiser: Agnes Jones
- Youth Organiser: Peter Arele Ackerson
- Deputy Youth Organiser: Theophilus Williams
- Other Youth Representative: Francisca Owusu
- Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Alhaji Rahman Dawuda
Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency
- Chairman: Frank Gavor
- Vice Chairman: Robert Gyamesi
- Secretary: Amos Ameyaw Gokah
- Deputy Secretary: Obed David Doe Siameh
- Treasurer: Miriam Malik
- Deputy Treasurer: Ophelia Kwao Obison
- Organiser: Theophilus Korku Gakpo
- Deputy Organiser: Godfred Lakiha Yakubu
- Women Organiser: Augustina Enam Sorkpah
- Deputy Women Organiser: Libabatu Bawah
- Youth Organiser: Theophilus K-Bedzrah
- Deputy Youth Organiser: Nana Yaw Seshie
- Communication Officer: Ransford Nii Armah Okine
- Deputy Communication Officer: Sussana Yawa Sey
- Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Mohammed Awal Puug
- Other Youth Representative: Jonathan Kwaku Azakasi
Salaga North Constituency
- Chairman: Haruna Abukari
- Secretary: Kadiri Abubakari
- Deputy Secretary: Fuseini Adam
- Organiser: Seidu Nuhu
- Deputy Organiser: Mohammed Rahman
- Treasurer: Yakubu Mustapha
- Deputy Treasurer: Ewuntomah Khadija
- Communications Officer: Jacob Dauda
- Deputy Communications Officer: Issah Iddrisu
- Women Organiser: Baba Maria
- Deputy Women Organiser: Afishetu Tahiru
- Youth Organiser: Issahaku Muniru
- Deputy Youth Organiser: Alhassan Sulemana
- Zongo Caucus: Yakubu Akos
Dome-Kwabenya Constituency
- Chairman: Hasum Osman
- Vice Chairman: Wisdom Kwashie Amegbezi
- Secretary: Clifford Awiah
- Deputy Secretary: Bright Mensah Tagbor
- Treasurer: Jerry Yao Ayimah
- Deputy Treasurer: Lydia Augustt
- Organiser: Agbenyefia Edem
- Deputy Organiser: Yaro Surukanini Salifu
- Communications Officer: Anthony Kofi Amessey
- Deputy Communications Officer: Benson Sena Dumoga
- Women Organiser: Mariam Raubil
- Deputy Women Organiser: Lisa Naana Quame
- Youth Organiser: Joseph Kwame Adongo
- Deputy Youth Organiser: Yaw Timbila
- Other Youth Organiser: Simon Edem Siale
- Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Yussuf Hassim
Ketu South Constituency
- Chairman: Ahorlu Ferguson Kwabla
- Vice Chairperson: Abelia Seth Kwasi
- Secretary: Zigah Reginald Edem Kodzo
- Deputy Secretary: Atisu Napoleon
- Organiser: Gidiglo Joseph Kwame
- Deputy Organiser: Aluwoo Alexander Kwasi
- Treasurer: Mikado Dora Dede
- Deputy Treasurer: Ganyo John Kwadzovi
- Communication Officer: Kunya Cornelius Yao
- Deputy Communication Officer: Amenuvor Leonard Jeff
- Women Organiser: Alayi-Hussey Xornam Favour
- Deputy Women Organiser: Lanyo Roberta
- Youth Organiser: Geli Noah
- Deputy Youth Organizer: Babanawo Courage Kwabla
- Other Youth Representative: Apealetey Mac-Enoch Edem
- Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Ayuba Ibrahim
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