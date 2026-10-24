Ghana closes type 2 Polio outbreak as it marks World Polio Day 2026

Ghana has officially declared its type 2 poliovirus outbreak closed following rigorous assessments. As the nation marks World Polio Day 2026, health authorities urge parents to maintain routine immunisations and stay vigilant to protect all children.

Ghana closed its type 2 poliovirus outbreak in August 2026 after assessments of its response efforts.

The country has maintained immunisation coverage above 95%, according to the Ministry of Health and GHS.

Health authorities are urging parents to vaccinate children and remain vigilant to help prevent future outbreaks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana has successfully closed its type 2 poliovirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service (GHS) have announced as the country joins the global community to mark World Polio Day 2026.

According to a statement from the two institutions, the outbreak was officially closed in August 2026 following assessments that confirmed the effectiveness of Ghana’s response efforts.

The milestone was achieved through collaboration between the Ministry of Health, GHS, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, Rotary International and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement said the closure was confirmed through Outbreak Response Assessments (OBRA), which evaluate the effectiveness of measures taken to contain and stop poliovirus transmission.

Ghana was among five African countries that closed their type 2 poliovirus outbreaks in August 2026. The others were Burundi, Guinea-Bissau, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Despite the progress, health authorities have urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant and ensure that every eligible child receives the required polio vaccinations.

Marking World Polio Day under the theme “One Day, One Focus: Ending Polio for Good,” the Ministry of Health and GHS stressed the importance of community participation, routine immunisation and continued surveillance to achieve global polio eradication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The institutions noted that Ghana’s progress has been supported by routine immunisation, supplementary vaccination campaigns, outbreak response activities and community mobilisation.

Ghana introduced the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) in 2018 and added a second dose in 2024. According to the statement, the country has since consistently maintained immunisation coverage above 95%.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause permanent paralysis. Although it primarily affects children under five, anyone who is not fully vaccinated can be at risk. There is no cure for polio, but vaccination offers effective protection against the disease.

The Ministry of Health and GHS said continued collaboration with health partners and communities remains essential to protecting children and preventing future outbreaks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also emphasised the importance of active surveillance, which helps health authorities detect and respond to possible poliovirus transmission.

The institutions called on parents and caregivers to ensure that children receive their scheduled vaccinations, noting that continued immunisation is necessary even after an outbreak has been closed.