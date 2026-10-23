Ghana secures $270m poultry investment agreement to cut chicken imports

UK-based agrifood investment firm Agrium Capital has signed an agreement to advance $270 million towards Ghana’s efforts to expand domestic poultry production, create 12,000 direct jobs and reduce the country’s reliance on imported chicken.

UK-based Agrium Capital has signed a $270 million agreement with Ghana’s 24H+ Programme to advance plans for an integrated poultry industry.

The project targets 12,000 direct jobs and an initial annual output of 20,000 tonnes of processed broiler products, with potential to reach 50,000 tonnes.

The initiative aims to strengthen food security and reduce Ghana’s annual $400 million chicken and poultry products import bill.

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The agreement was signed with the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+) in London on Thursday, October 22, 2026, advancing plans to develop an integrated poultry industry in Ghana.

As reported by Graphic Online, the latest agreement follows the signing of Heads of Terms by the two parties on August 22, 2026. The addendum is expected to advance the technical and investment work required to move the project from its initial framework towards implementation.

Petra Trust, Axis Pension Trust and Ghana EXIM Bank were among the partners that witnessed the signing ceremony.

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The proposed investment is expected to strengthen Ghana’s poultry industry by increasing local production and improving the country’s food security.

According to the project plan, the first phase is expected to produce 20,000 tonnes of dressed and processed broiler products annually, with capacity potentially increasing to 50,000 tonnes.

The initiative also aims to create 12,000 direct jobs and help reduce Ghana’s annual $400 million import bill for chicken and poultry products.

The integrated project will cover several stages of the poultry value chain, including feed production, breeding, hatchery operations, broiler production, processing, cold-chain storage, logistics and market access.

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Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the signing ceremony in London, Presidential Adviser on the 24H+ Programme Augustus Goosie Tanoh said the agreement reflected the programme’s strategy of mobilising both domestic and international private capital to develop productive sectors of the economy.

He said the addendum consolidated the partnership and marked progress from investor engagement towards preparing a commercially viable project.

Mr Tanoh described the poultry initiative as an example of combining foreign private investment with Ghanaian institutional capital to build an industry on a large scale.

Agrium Capital, a subsidiary of Asset Green Ltd, is partnering with Petra Trust, Axis Pension Trust and Ghana EXIM Bank on the initiative.

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The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which hosted the August signing in Accra, has also been identified as a partner in bringing together international investors, domestic institutional capital and the government around the programme.

The UK has welcomed the investment as a boost to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Petra Trust Managing Director Kofi D. Fynn said the participation of Petra Trust and Axis Pension Trust demonstrated the pension sector’s willingness to invest long-term capital in productive sectors of the Ghanaian economy.